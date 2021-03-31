Born as Cassandra Monique Batie in Edmonds (Washington) 36 years ago, singer-songwriter Andra Day has snatched Frances McDormand the Golden Globe for best dramatic actress for her role in ‘America vs. Billie Holiday’ and is a favorite for him Oscar. Lee Daniels’ film is not only a biographical account of the legendary jazz singer, but a racial story about the origins of the war of the US authorities against drug addicts.

–Billie Holiday is an international icon and this is her first character in the cinema. Decided to debut in a big way?

“It’s the best way to do it.” I admit that it has not been easy, but it was also the most rewarding experience of my life. I know that I will be marked by this role all my life because I have been transformed playing it.

Video.



Trailer of ‘The USA against Billie Holiday’.



“How much has your vision of Holiday changed?”

–I have always admired your courage, your activism, your dedication to music. I had to immerse myself in the persecution to which she was subjected for being the godmother of civil rights, her complex addiction to drugs and the obsession that aroused in the federal authorities to protest against the lynching by singing ‘Strange Fruit’. That anthem was devastating for the United States government, because it continues to be sung today. We live in very dark times, in need of brave women like her, who dared to sing that song in defiance of the government and persecuted her for it, masking their siege under the guise of a war on drugs.

– How was your transformation process?

– Curiously, the prayer helped me a lot. I prayed even on the set. We prayed before starting the day to remember her spirit, because she represents a fight that we continue to fight.

“When people see the movie, what do you hope they take away from it?”

“Holiday should be remembered as the godmother of civil rights.” She was not just a wonderful artist, but a great civil rights leader. He died of cirrhosis of the liver, but did not die from being a drug addict. He died because they wanted him to die. They found his weakness and took advantage of it. But she was a fighter, she talked about lynching in the United States and integrating the public at a time when it was dangerous.

Video.



Billie Holiday sings ‘Strange Fruit’ in 1959.



–Did being a singer and an artist help you to connect with the character?

-I think so. The biggest challenge was remembering while singing that it was not me, but an actress playing Billie Holiday. I understand the public’s need to love you, feel you, understand you, and your need as an artist to love, feel and understand it. I understand the spiritual exchange that happens between the audience and the artist, I also understand what happens when nothing goes well (laughs). So I understand that need and that love and that transformation that happens when you are performing on stage. So yeah, I think I have that in common with any singer and artist.

– Do you think this film connects with the current situation in the United States?

“Billie Holiday was a woman who was persecuted by the government, not just the police force.” The entire government persecuted her because she was raising awareness about lynchings in the United States. He was letting the world know about the racial terror in the country. She generated many changes. This country does not like to look at itself in the mirror, nor the artists who hold that mirror. It is dangerous to try to remove the mask from this system of oppression in order to change and evolve. With faith and work it can be achieved, but it requires a lot of sacrifice.

Movie review:

– It has won the Golden Globe, the critics award and is now nominated for an Oscar. How does it feel

– If you are willing to sacrifice and have faith and believe and work, the prize is the applause of the public. I wanted to honor the legacy of Billie Holiday without thinking about how many people would see the movie. I am very grateful for the support received and the awards, which I find amazing. Now I have more faith in my work, more confidence and more offers.