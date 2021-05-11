The Arthur Ashe Stadium bleachers in New York during the final of a Fortnite video game tournament in July 2019. JOHANNES EISELE / Getty Agency / Getty

Andorra wants to be an international benchmark in the world of eSports (digital sports). For internet professionals in Spain, its lower tax burden is already an important claim, but the Principality wants to go one step further and this Tuesday it presented a plan to become the European capital of the electronic sports business. Among the legs of the strategy, the promotion of aid and financing for companies and entrepreneurs stands out, as well as the attraction of foreign companies and large international competitions.

The strategic plan, presented by Jordi Gallardo, Minister of the Presidency, Economy and Companies of Andorra, sets the objective of being in two years a hub technological and a recognized destination for the development of the eSports business. The program, prepared by Auren (a Spanish firm of professional legal advice, auditing, consulting and corporate services), has seven axes: economy and business; tourism; competition; education; information technology infrastructures; legal-legal, and governance.

“The final objective is to create an eSports ecosystem in the country, with a plan that includes policies, structures and projects and that involves all agents of the value chain, national and international, for its economic and social development”, explain the promoters of the initiative. This announcement comes a few months after the controversy unleashed by the transfer of Spanish youtuber Rubén Doblas, The Rubius, to the Principality. A decision that was justified in part by a more lax taxation (the highest incomes pay an income tax of 10%, compared to the 46.5% that Spain imposes on payrolls above 300,000 euros).

More information

The Tax Agency, given the continuous announcements of youtubers of his transfer to Andorra, he assured that he will intensify surveillance through data analysis to verify that all the necessary requirements to pay taxes in the neighboring country are met (among them, to reside there at least 183 days a year). A requirement that, in the case of these internet content creators, is easy to meet because they work from home. However, despite the arrival of high-income people who choose Andorra, the country is suffering a severe economic crisis derived from the high intensity covid derived from the health emergency and restrictions on mobility in neighboring territories (40 % of the Principality’s GDP depends on winter tourism).

In the first explanations of the strategy, the economic terms of the aid or the cost to the State that the measures would have individually or as a whole are not detailed. Nor have the different actions been broken down and only the main ones that will be carried out within a pioneering plan in Europe have been cited: “Promote aid and financing to companies and entrepreneurs in the sector; facilitate the creation of national companies and the attraction of foreign companies or create an international promotion body. The Strategic Plan also seeks to promote electronic sports tourism in the country, through the creation of the Andorra eSports brand and the organization and promotion of various events ”, explained in the statement sent this Tuesday.

Vocational training

Thus, Andorra will promote the creation of clubs and leagues that promote video game culture so that a solid base of followers is created. In this sense, education will play a relevant role: there will be dedicated investment in professional training in electronic sports, public-private research in the sector will be promoted, the creation of an international observatory, and awareness of good habits in the use of video games will be raised. . And it will bet on the development of postgraduate university training in matters related to electronic sports.

Some points in the legal framework will also be touched on to guarantee stability in the contractual relationships between professional players and electronic sports teams. “The project contemplates the regulation of the Committee and the eSports Commission, both institutions included in the Andorran Law of eSports, so that they act as management and organizational bodies of this competitive-business activity in the Principality”, adds the note.

Regarding infrastructures, Andorra aims to improve the country’s technological capabilities to respond to the needs of the sector. “The plan includes enabling spaces for the realization of eSports events, creating a specific entity in the field of cybersecurity in the Administration and deploying the appropriate 5G network for the requirements”, explains Pilar Sánchez-Bleda, partner of the department of media and technology from Auren Spain, and Emilio Hurtado, the company’s eSports and gaming manager.