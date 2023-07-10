The Andorran Justice has reopened the money laundering case against Manlio Fabio Beltrones, former president of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and one of the most important figures in Mexican politics; and his daughter, Sylvana Beltrones, senator of the tricolor formation. A judge from the small country has just summoned to declare both as investigated, according to the secret investigations to which EL PAÍS has had access.

Judge Joan Carles Moynat, of Andorra’s Specialized Section 1, sent a letter rogatory (request for judicial assistance) to the Mexican authorities last March in which he requests the statement by videoconference of Beltrones and his only daughter. The senator hid 10.4 million dollars in Andorra between 2009 and 2010, when the Pyrenean country was shielded by bank secrecy, as this newspaper revealed. The leader entered this sum when she was 26 years old, she did not hold any public office and her father was the powerful coordinator of the PRI members in the Senate.

He Sonora case, which is how the investigations are known in reference to the Mexican State of which Beltrones Sr. was governor between 1991 and 1997 and of which his daughter is a representative in the Upper House, began in July 2015 with the imputation of the former president of the PRI and of the senator. The case was provisionally dismissed by the Justice of the Principality on October 18, 2018 after the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office, then known as the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), prepared a report of non-exercise of criminal action (neap) on the investigated. The document maintained that the tax offense of Sylvana Beltrones, 40, had prescribed.

During the term of former PRI president Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), the Prosecutor’s Office used the neap strategy to achieve the provisional dismissal of various cases in Andorra against personalities close to the tricolor formation, such as Peña Nieto’s lawyer, Juan Ramón Collado, which moved 120 million dollars in the Principality. The ruse consisted of opening an investigation in Mexico that validated the origin of the money and then submitting a report to the Andorran Justice and forcing its judges to archive the investigation. The Andorran Penal Code does not contemplate sentencing for money laundering if there is no prior offense.

The Mexican Attorney General’s Office is also investigating Beltrones and his daughter for alleged irregularities related to the same Andorran accounts. Luis Alejandro Capdevielle, lawyer, editor and substitute federal deputy in 2012 for Beltrones Sr., is also the object of investigations by the Mexican Public Ministry and the Andorran Justice. The publisher transferred nine million dollars to the BPA account of the senator on December 30, 2009. The money arrived a week after Capdevielle collected 10 million in the Andorran bank from Videoserpel Ltd, a firm from Zug (Switzerland) that managed the rights to programs and brands assigned by Grupo Televisa. Videoserpel Ltd, now inactive, merged with Mexvisa Ltd, a Swiss subsidiary of the same Mexican television conglomerate created in 2001.

The Justice of the Principality placed the payment of the Televisa Group to Capdevielle in an indirect commission to Manlio Fabio Beltrones for the so-called Televisa Law, which was unanimously approved in 2006, three years before the suspected transfer. The norm introduced important modifications to the Federal Law of Radio Television and the Federal Law of Telecommunications. A spokesperson for this Mexican audiovisual conglomerate denied that the law implied favorable treatment for Televisa or another communication group. Televisa admitted the payment to the publisher for the purchase of its title Avisos de Ocasión and added that “the destination that Mr. Capdevielle gave to those resources and his relationship with the Beltrones family only correspond to him.”

Sylvana Beltrones told this newspaper that she opened an account in Andorra to collect money owed by the publisher after the dissolution of the Habica home goods store that she managed with him in Mexico City and that the income of the nine million from Capdeville It was because he “asked” him to guard his funds when he was involved in a divorce lawsuit. The senator was the executor of the publisher’s will between 2006 and 2015, a decision later revoked, and also a proxy for his account in Andorra.

Together with Sylvana, her mother Sylvia Sánchez, who died in 2021, opened two other accounts at the BPA between 2008 and 2009—one in her name and the other with the highest level of numbered privacy—that did not have any movements. Beltrones’ wife told the bank that her intention was to pay the bank 2.8 million dollars from the alleged sale of two apartments in Miami (USA).

DEA report and denial

Now, eight years after the Andorran investigation began, the investigations are headed in another direction. In the rogatory letter sent to Mexico, the magistrate includes a report from the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in which it is argued that the person who was president of the PRI until 2016 allegedly protected four drug traffickers and participated in money laundering schemes.

According to the instructor, the former heads of the Sinaloa cartel Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán and Héctor Luis Palma Salazar, alias the güero palm, were among those who benefited from the leader. Along with them are the now deceased drug lords Héctor Beltrán Leyva, former leader of the Beltrán Leyva Cartel; and Amado Carrillo Fuentes, The Lord of the heavensalways according to the judicial document.

The judge connects the former PRI leader with the drug trafficker after “the collaboration of this instruction with the DEA.” The summary incorporates a document from this US agency issued on July 7, 2016 by the US embassy in Spain and which bears the signature of the then attache of the DEA office in Madrid, Daniel Saavedra. The document highlights that it was prepared “exclusively for judicial and police use.”

The alleged links between Beltrones and drug trafficking are not new. The New York Times included the PRI in 1997 in a list of Mexican officials with alleged ties to The Lord of the heavens.

Both then and now, the former PRI president has denied these alleged relationships. “It is irresponsible and unfair that a slander of this type appears in an investigation in that country. [Andorra]. I don’t know what the judge’s reason will be, but you should know that it is completely false and defamatory to me and my family,” Beltrones said in a telephone conversation with this newspaper. “Neither I nor my daughter know Andorra and she has not had an account there for 12 years. We have already explained everything to the judge and we will do it again in the same terms, ”he adds.

Beltrones and his daughter made a statement before a notary in Mexico City on September 22, which was forwarded to the Andorran judge investigating their case. In it, he once again denied the alleged links attributed to him by the DEA. “It was slanderous and defamatory news that was published at the time with the very obvious intention of damaging my public and political image. At my request, the PGR concluded that the proceedings carried out included elements of the type of crimes of defamation and slander. During my tenure in Sonora (as governor) the criminals that the note falsely mentioned were being offered protection were denounced. I have never had a cause or conviction against me in relation to that slander and I travel freely around the world.

The PRI states that he has never had a link with any bank in the Principality.

The US anti-drug agency also claims —in a statement collected by the judge in the rogatory commission— that it has “information” that links Beltrones to a case of money laundering through a tourist development in the city of Puerto Peñasco, a coastal municipality of 62,000 inhabitants plagued by resorts and apartment blocks in the northwest of the State of Sonora, of which the PRI was governor between 1991 and 1997. “I have never had any relationship with Puerto Peñasco. It’s false,” Beltrones said by phone. This newspaper has unsuccessfully tried to obtain the version of the person in charge of the DEA office in Madrid, where the document used by the Andorran judicial authority was prepared.

Through 110 kilometers of beaches, which connect the Sonoran desert with the Sea of ​​Cortez, Puerto Peñasco transformed its physiognomy at the end of the 80s, when the peaceful town built by fishermen at the beginning of the last century became a pole of attraction tour. Today, this place, which registered 2.2 million visitors in 2019, is one of the favorite destinations for Americans, since it is located one hour from the US border.

Beltrones, 70, already retired from politics, but still with notable influence among some of the current PRI leaders, has been planning for four decades through the institutional organization chart of power. He has been governor of Sonora, deputy, senator and president of the Board of Directors of Deputies and the Senate. And, In 2011, he presented and withdrew his presidential candidacy against an emerging Peña Nieto, then governor of the State of Mexico, and who in 2012 would become the country’s first president.

Beltrones’ influence on the organization chart of Mexican institutional power in recent decades has been prominent. The politician played a fundamental role as leader of the PRI to favor agreements in both chambers during the Peña Nieto government, such as the energy reform.

The senator’s lawyer: “The accusation of Manlio Fabio Beltrones is absurd” Antoni Riestra, lawyer in Andorra for the senator of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) Sylvana Beltrones, criticizes the decision of a judge in this Principality to keep the leader and her father, the former president of the tricolor formation Manlio Fabio Beltrones, under investigation for money laundering . “It’s absurd [la imputación de Beltrones padre]. He has never had an account in any Andorran banking institution, ”says the lawyer by email.

The lawyer, who also defends the publisher Luis Alejandro Capdevielle, supports the legality of the origin of the 10.4 million that the leader placed in the Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA) in 2009, when the country was shielded by bank secrecy. And he frames this money in legal operations, such as the sale of a store in Mexico to the Andorran financial institution. “Mrs. Sylvana Beltrones has not had an account in any bank in Andorra for 12 years (long before the BPA was intervened),” says Riestra.

The lawyer dismisses as false the alleged connection of Manlio Fabio Beltrones with the drug trafficker that includes the last rogatory request (request for judicial assistance) and that also mentions a 2016 DEA report. “For more than 25 years, it has been disclosed that false information that some media, irresponsibly, have imaginatively reproduced. Contrary to this, in the case file there is already antecedents of the Mexican Justice that, at the request of Mr. Beltrones, investigated those slanderous sayings and facts that now, once again, without reason, are being taken up again, ”explains Riestra.

