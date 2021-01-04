Schedule: What time to see Andorra – Real Madrid?

Morabanc Andorra and Real Madrid They will face each other this Saturday, January 2, in this match on day 18 of the Endesa League 2020-21. The match will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be played at the Santiago Martín Pavilion in San Cristóbal de La Laguna (Spain).

Television: How to watch Andorra – Real Madrid on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast Morabanc Andorra vs Real Madrid live with the narration of two of his regular communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso … You can follow the meeting live, which begins at 6:00 p.m., through #Vamos (dial 8).

Andorra – Real Madrid, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Morabanc Andorra vs Real Madrid. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most impressive images of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as it is finished.