Tourists, mainly from Spain and France, account for up to 90% of the users of Andorran ski resorts. Maricel blanch

Andorra, where the famous Spanish youtuber Rubén Doblas, The Rubius, you have decided to move your residence to pay less taxes, you are suffering an economic crisis derived from the high intensity covid. In addition, their expectations are not at all positive after the announcement of the Generalitat of Catalonia to extend the municipal confinement until, at least, on February 7. The closure of borders in Catalan territory announced in November was already a serious blow to a December campaign in which all hopes had been placed to achieve a certain economic recovery and which, now, are buried with a few months of January and February that do not seem to predict any improvement.

With a GDP that is 40% dependent on winter tourism, the measures adopted by France and Spain regarding mobility are causing historic drops in the turnover of most businesses in the sector. The collapse of GDP in the second quarter of 2020 was 21.6%, with services being the most affected sector. According to official sources from the Andorran Government to this newspaper, the total fall in GDP in 2020 will be 11%, although there are other calculations (between those that stand out the one who published the Diari d’Andorra), which point to a decline of over 20%, which would return the country to wealth levels similar to those of 2004.

The Andorran Executive’s forecasts for 2021 are becoming less positive and what at first pointed to a year of full recovery becomes uncertain. “At first we expected to grow 5% compared to 2020, but this trend is increasingly reduced as restrictions continue,” says Eric Jover, Minister, Government Spokesperson. “When normal mobility conditions recover, the country will recover very quickly. We have the advantage that, being a small country, we can guarantee greater health security than the rest, ”explains Jover.

“Andorra is highly dependent on mobility. If you close the borders it is as if you closed the doors of shops, hotels and restaurants directly ”, explains Jordi Pujol, director of the Unió Hotelera d’Andorra (UHA), which groups a total of 82 hotels and 40 restaurants. “At the beginning of November, the vast majority of hotels began to close and put the majority of the workforce in ERTE, and we continue to do so until today,” he says.

Government measures, which were updated on January 1, allow companies with more than 10 workers to put 75% of the workforce in ERTE, but employers must assume 25% of the salary. “Before the reform we could have everyone in a situation of temporary work regulation, and it was still acceptable; With this change, and without having the business open, it is unfeasible ”, denounces Pujol.

With regard to commerce, the fall in sales for the Christmas campaign was close to 60% compared to the previous season, and what has been sold “has been thanks to the few French who have come to the center because it allows them to ski, ”explains Sonia Yebra, president of the Associació Eix Central, which encompasses the businesses in the center of the capital.

Catalonia’s perimeter closure has been the hardest blow at a crucial time for the country’s recovery, since stores and shopping centers depend 80% on foreign consumption. “There have been several businesses that have already closed. The longer the closing lasts, the possibility of bankruptcy for the remaining ones is increasingly wide, ”says the representative of the merchants. One of the possible solutions would be, as he explains, the assimilation of Andorra to Alto Urgel so that, at least, there would be a bit of dynamism with the Catalans in the area who came up to buy.

The ski resorts, with some of the best facilities in the Pyrenees, these days give off an absolutely bleak image. At the height of the January campaign, the few slopes in Vallnord Pal Arinsal and Grandvalira that have been opened to residents (the first only opens a ski lift on weekdays and the second has the Pas de la Casa and Encamp sectors closed) They show an image of peace and tranquility that is tinged with a perfect layer of snow that will delight any lover of this sport. “At the very least we have managed to get on well with the local customer. I assure you that we have fought hard to achieve this, ”laments Pedro Morán, marketing director of Vallnord Pal Arinsal.

Ski at half gas

This ski resort, which is the only one 100% publicly managed and depends on the Comú de La Massana, has reduced hiring by more than 60% compared to last season, from 690 workers to only 274, 160 of the which are in ERTE. Vallnord already lost more than three million euros last year, and the results for 2021 could be even worse if the closure to foreigners is confirmed until the end of the season.

The Andorran customer represents between 5% and 10% of the total, which has caused a radical drop in the billing of the resorts, and the few French who enter the country do not have permission to ski. “We have gone from having the best season in the last six years, with a record of 8,100 clients in December 2019, to receiving less than 1,800 people on a good Saturday in January,” says Josep Maria Marticella, general manager of Vallnord Pal Arinsal .

From Grandvalira, the great station of the country, they fix all the hopes of recovery that Catalonia decides to open its borders and that customers can start arriving as soon as possible. “France has already said that it will not open the slopes for the entire month of February and even that we could be talking about a completely blank season,” laments José Manuel Morena, general manager.