The Andorran Police is investigating whether Juan Ramón Collado, lawyer for former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), entertained leaders of this country with luxury goods and services worth 10.5 million dollars between June 2008 and March 2015. The money under suspicion paid for exclusive hotels, restaurants, jewelry stores and beauty clinics in Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland and the US, according to a confidential report by investigators from the European principality EL PAÍS has had access.

The agents trace who is hiding behind the charges paid with a dozen credit cards in the name of Collado, who since mid-2019 has been imprisoned for money laundering in Mexico City. In addition to disbursing the bill of elite establishments, the plastic money also paid for the purchase of flights, the rental of vehicles and was used to withdraw cash from ATMs in the aforementioned countries.

Along with the lawyer, the actual clients of these services were “third parties linked to Mexican politics,” according to the researchers.

Under the focus of the officials of the Economic and Financial Research Unit of the European country, there are 464 charges paid with 10 Visa Gold and Mastercard credit cards in the name of Collado and its shell companies (inactive) in Banca Privada d’Andorra ( BPA), where the lawyer moved more than 110 million between 2006 and 2015.

These are payment devices with monthly spending limits between $16,000 and $66,159 that were used in different countries at the same time. A coincidence that, in the opinion of the agents, reveals that the cards paid for luxury goods and services of different people.

As an example of simultaneous payments, payment devices in the name of the Andorran account Espartaco CV paid the bill for luxury hotels in different countries at the same time. On February 17, 2009, a stay at the Westin Palace hotel in Madrid for $4,513 and another for $5,182 at the Plaza Athénée in Paris was paid through this account. Cards associated with the same account also paid on August 6, 2010 for distinguished accommodations in Guadalajara (Mexico) and Saint-Tropez (France).

To uncover who is feigning behind this luxury train, the investigators have asked the judge who is instructing the investigations for money laundering against Collado to ask hotels, airlines, car rental companies, beauty clinics and jewelry stores in Spain, France, Italy , Switzerland and the United States the identity of the customers of the goods and services paid for with the lawyer’s cards. Officials recall that these establishments have the obligation to register the name of their clients and urge luxury jewelry stores – where watches “and pieces of great value” were purchased – to identify clients through product guarantees.

The connection to organized crime

The Andorran Police sows doubts in the latest report to which this newspaper has had access, from June of last year, about the legality of Collado’s funds and connects its money channeling system with the labyrinthine rackets of organized crime. The investigators frame the path that the lawyer chose to get the capital to the BPA with an “opaque money laundering” mechanism. In this scheme, the Mexican exchange house Tiber played a key role, which the lawyer used to enter 50.2 million dollars in Andorra through 82 internal transfers, a system that leaves no trace.

According to the agents, who cite the Mexican Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) as a source, the web of 16 Mexican companies with an account at the BPA that transferred funds to Collado has also been used by drug trafficking. “On a second level [las empresas] They have ties to 72 commercial companies that have served the Sinaloa cartel, founded by Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, to move capital from the sale of drugs”, they warn. “The Mexican FIU also detects that these front companies would also be used for other drug cartels and for crimes related to acts of corruption, diversion of public resources and tax evasion,” the researchers add.

The police report on Collado is part of the Operation Jet summary. A court in the European country is investigating in this case whether the controversial lawyer committed money laundering and a crime against the administration of justice. The lawyer has been imprisoned in the northern prison in Mexico City since mid-2019 and is the main defendant in the Andorran investigations.

The investigators slip the idea that Collado allegedly acted as a figurehead for Mexican leaders in Andorra. This would explain, they maintain, the use by third parties of credit cards connected to accounts in the BPA in the name of the lawyer. “The volume of payment, in addition to covering the well-off standard of living of the defendant Collado, would also reveal that probably the true beneficiaries of the credit cards provided by the bank were third parties close to the political spheres of Mexico and that the investigated, in fact, he was a trustee of a part of the funds deposited in the accounts opened in the BPA, ”says the Police.

The agents point out that the people in charge of giving the instructions to pay these payments were the partner of Collado’s law firm, the Mexican lawyer Jaime Jesús Sánchez Montemayor, who was also a client of the BPA and who the investigators place as a straw man for the imprisoned; and the person who was the first person in charge of this financial institution in Mexico and manager of Collado’s accounts, Joan Marc Masson. The latter allegedly played a “very active” role in the financial scheme.

Since 2016, Collado has been under the radar of the Andorran justice system, a country of 77,140 inhabitants shielded until 2017 by bank secrecy.

The laundering investigations against Collado suffered a halt in 2018 during the last stretch of Peña Nieto’s six-year presidential term (2012-2018). The provisional shelving occurred when the Attorney General’s Office (currently the Attorney General’s Office) issued a report justifying the legality of the lawyer’s funds. And he assured that his money in the BPA was legal because it came from his work at the Collado y Asociados and Prenda Oro law firm, a pawn shop chain that his father created in 1999. The Andorran and Mexican authorities question this argument.

Collado was arrested in Mexico City in 2019 under the presidential mandate of Andrés Manuel López Obrador for organized crime and money laundering. Some very similar crimes for which he was investigated in Andorra. The arrest forced the Justice of the European country to reactivate the case for money laundering, considering that there was sufficient probative ammunition.

Meanwhile, the Andorran authorities denounced a glassy operation orchestrated by the PGR under the presidency of Peña Nieto to save Collado from the clutches of the principality’s justice system and seize his fortune. A flow of funds that circulated through an opaque constellation of 24 accounts in the name of Dutch companies and front men in the BPA, an entity intervened in March 2015 for allegedly acting as a washer for criminal groups.

Under the nickname of lawyer of power, together with Peña Nieto, Collado has defended the first line of Mexican politics. Former Governor of Quintana Roo Mario Villanueva (PRI); the former Pemex union leader Carlos Romero Deschamps or Raúl Salinas de Gortari, brother of the former president, have paraded as clients through the law firm of the controversial lawyer.

