The Andorran Police and the Prosecutor's Office have opened an investigation into the Spaniard residing in the country Sergio Favda (Sergio Fuentes), known as the 'king' of OnlyFans, whom they accuse of pimping. The investigations began after Fuentes appeared on the program on Friday Research team of La Sexta admitting to charging between 30% and 50% to the young women it represents and who carry out remote sexual services thanks to the OnlyFans erotic network. Furthermore, Fuentes admitted in the program: “I like that the models I wear have an innocent profile, that they seem innocent, but that they are hot.” Immediately afterwards he added: “And if they are minors, the better”, which set off all the alarms among the police and the Andorran administrations.

Andorran laws punish pimping and also prostitution, so if Andorran judges consider that Onlyfans accounts involve the sale of sexual services, Fuentes could incur a crime punishable in Andorra with sentences of two to five years in prison. The controversy comes after another controversy involving a youtuber Spaniard, Thegrefg, who unsuccessfully tried to evict an elderly woman after purchasing the apartment block where she lived.

What is Onlyfans? It is a social network in which a person opens a channel and followers must pay to view content that is almost exclusively pornographic. Fuentes works as a manager for girls who have decided to dedicate themselves to selling this content that they produce with their own body in front of a camera. At the moment, he manages the accounts of 25 girls from whom he demands “explicit content with masturbation.” Fuentes had no problem admitting that he keeps between 30% and 50% of the billing of his “girls” and even quantified that he collects 400,000 euros per month. The king of Onlyfans lives in a house in Clot d'Emprivat and the girls produce the content in apartments in Encamp. Why, being Spanish, do you do this activity in Andorra? He also admits it in the documentary. Just like the youtubers and other digital content creators residing in the Pyrenean country, what they want is to pay few taxes.

“I like that they have an innocent profile, but obviously that they are hot. If you tell me that you don't do explicit sex, that you don't masturbate, I'm not interested in the profile. Young women like them more; If they are minors, the better”, this is the statement by which the investigation has been opened. During the program she was asked directly if she is a pimp. Fuentes doubted that the work of his representative was prostitution, but admitted that if someone considered Onlyfans prostitution, he was sure that he was dedicated to pimping. Although he justified himself: “I don't force anyone.”

After the broadcast of the program, the Andorran Executive acted. “The police have opened an investigation to determine if there are links in this resident's activity with child pornography,” said the Minister of the Interior and Justice of Andorra, Ester Molné, at the weekend. Diari d'Andorra. The minister was concerned about the social alert derived from the program and assured that the police will investigate Fuentes to find out if her activity is criminal. Molné acknowledged that the investigation could end with the king of Onlyfans accused of promoting prostitution, but she also admitted that it could end without any type of infraction.

The Prosecutor's Office has also opened an investigation. Both the opposition and citizens have denounced this new statement by a content creator on social networks — like his colleagues. youtubers either tiktokers— which carries out controversial activities in Andorra and contributes to driving out those who cannot afford housing prices.

Fuentes is an investor in cryptocurrencies, as well as an Onlyfans account manager. He began recording images of her having erotic relationships with his partner. After a few months of seeing that he earned close to 1,000 euros thanks to his Onlyfans account, he left his job in a factory and dedicated himself exclusively to the erotic network. He now manages dozens of accounts and gives courses for those who want to dedicate themselves to eroticism in front of the camera.

