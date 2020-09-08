The victory within the Catalan League has costly for MoraBanc Andorra, within the type of accidents, since he has misplaced Forwards Oriol Paulí and David Jelínek and energy ahead Bandja on account of damage Sy.

Two gamers might be away from the slopes for a month: Oriol Paulí for an damage to the proper femoral biceps, and David Jelínek, for a muscle tear in the proper quadriceps. Each obtained injured within the Catalan League semifinal match towards Joventut de Badalona.

The least severe damage is that of Sy, who might be out for 2 weeks on account of a sprain of the anterior ligament of the proper ankle. The French was injured within the final quarter of the ultimate of the Catalan League towards the Barca.

The three gamers will not take part within the final pleasant of preseason, which MoraBanc will play subsequent Friday on the Casademont court docket Zaragoza, nor will they be for the primary ACB League match within the Poliesportiu d’Andorra towards UCAM Murcia.