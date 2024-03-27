A new chapter is added to the complex financial framework that surrounds Juan Colladorecognized as the lawyer of the powerful in Mexico.

According to confidential reports obtained by the Spanish newspaper EL PAÍS, it is revealed that since 2015 more than 100 million euros have been seized in accounts in Andorra, a scenario that sheds light on the intricate network of financial movements of the lawyer of former president Enrique Peña Nieto.

The investigation indicates that Collado, 60, used an elaborate scheme to manage his fortunechanneling funds through banking entities in Andorra such as Banca Privada d'Andorra (BPA) and Crèdit Andorrà.

This process reportedly served to conceal a wealth of funds possibly related to Mexican political leaders.

According to EL País, the data reveal that in March 2023, Collado maintained at least two accounts in Andorra with a total of 18.9 million euros in his namewhile the rest of his assets were channeled through instrumental companies in Holland.

These companies, such as Marathon Corporation CV, Constellation Investments CV, Diamond Corporation CV and Kayser Investments, totaled considerable millions, apparently used to protect the identity of the lawyer.

In addition to maintaining a network of companies, it is reported that Collado did not leave his money idle, investing more than half of his assets in equity funds and shares of international companies such as Volkswagen, Apple, Disney or Basf.

In parallel with the scrutiny of Collado, the Andorran justice system has directed its attention towards his close circle.

Jaime Jesús Sánchez Montemayor, the lawyer's alleged first name and partner in his law firm in Mexico, has been charged with money laundering crimes in relation to Collado's financial activities.