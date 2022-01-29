Dubai (WAM)

Andorra Prime Minister Javier Espout Zamora praised the unprecedented future vision of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, the mega international event, when he attended the emirate’s National Day celebrations at Al Wasl Square.

The ceremony began with the official ceremonies of raising the flags, playing the national anthem, and a traditional musical dance performance. His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, was received by Javier Espout Zamora, Prime Minister of the Principality of Andorra, and Maria Obach Font, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

His Excellency Zamora said: “This is the first time that the World Expo has been held in the Middle East, and it has been done with laudable ambition and an unprecedented vision for the future. If we want to lay the foundations for a better future for humanity… Sustainability and innovation must go hand in hand. ». He considered climate change and sustainable development to be global challenges that can only be addressed through a global response based on shared and sustainable progress. His Excellency Al Zeyoudi said: “Through its participation in (Expo 2020 Dubai), Andorra accompanies visitors on an immersive journey to an emirate characterized by its diversity and multilingualism, and consolidates its position among the safest and most stable for visitors and investors alike, and sheds light on the opportunities it has for partnerships and investments, And what it offers in various sectors.”

firm conviction

He added, “We are firmly convinced that the presence of Andorra at (Expo 2020 Dubai) will support the emirate’s efforts to expand its partnerships, especially in the Middle East and Africa, as well as deepening ties between our two countries, while we explore new horizons of cooperation between us.”

To celebrate the National Day, 20 dancers from five different groups from Andorra presented a contemporary version of the show called “Terra.” This artistic production commemorates the 600th anniversary of the former Earth Council, which is now known as the General Assembly “Parliament”.

The Andorra pavilion is located in the Sustainability District. The European principality, located among the southern peaks of the Pyrenees, hosted a business briefing, entitled “Andorra, the Country of Opportunities”, to highlight the country’s investment opportunities.