The network piloted by former vice ministers of Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) investigated for plundering 2,000 million euros (about 2,200 million dollars) from the jewel in the crown of the Latin American country, the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), will not be able to rescue part of his booty. The Andorran authorities have blocked 50 million euros (more than 55 million dollars) from alleged bribes collected in this European country by 21 members of this plot, according to a confidential report by the Andorran police to which EL PAÍS has had access. .

The seized funds come from the alleged illegal commissions paid to the network by contractors who received million-dollar awards from PDVSA and its subsidiaries between 2007 and 2012 and who hid the money from corruption in Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA), 7,400 kilometers away. from Caracas.

The businessman Diego Salazar, first cousin of the former Minister of Petroleum, president of PDVSA and Venezuelan ambassador to the UN, Rafael Ramírez, heads the list of members of the network by volume of embargoed funds. He has 18.5 million euros (more than 20 million dollars) withheld in Andorra.

Rafael Ramírez, then Minister of Petroleum, in January 2013. Ariana Cubillos (AP)

It is followed by Salazar’s business manager, the lawyer Luis Mariano Rodríguez Cabello, with 7.8 million euros (about 8.6 million dollars) blocked in this European country of 77,000 inhabitants and which remained shielded by bank secrecy until 2017. .

The former technical manager of the Venezuelan Petroleum Corporation, planning manager of PDVSA and director of this oil company in Ecuador and Refinería del Pacífico, José Ramón Arias Lanz, has frozen by legal imperative 7 million euros (about 7.7 million Dollars). Arias Lanz, who resides in the US —according to the researchers in their report, from May 2022— controlled this money in Andorra through accounts in the name of instrumental companies (without activity) such as Ansonia Assets Foundation and White Snake Properties Inc.

The former Chavismo strongman Javier Alvarado, who was Deputy Minister of Electric Energy and Petroleum between 2007 and 2010 and director of the state electricity company Corpoelec, will not be able to withdraw the 5.7 million (6.3 million dollars) he has in Andorra . The former chief, who managed 46 million euros (more than 50 million dollars) through the Andorran bank, channeled his funds through a convoluted financial constellation of instrumental companies.

The Andorran authorities have also blocked 4.8 million (5.3 million in dollars) from Rubén Darío Figuera Olivari, a former official and former member of the Board of Directors of the National Pipeline Institute. Figuera Olivari, who managed his loot through inactive companies such as Gashell International Inc and the Reston Foundation, collected part of the 6 million (more than 6.6 in dollars) that he received from alleged advice on Salazar’s accounts.

Luis Abraham Bastidas Ramírez, cousin of the former Chavista Minister of Petroleum Rafael Ramírez and former manager of the logistics and general services department of PDVSA, will not be able to withdraw the 2.5 million (in dollars, 2.77 million) that he accumulated in Andorra. “He received a succulent commission contributed by the accounts under the management of Luis Mariano Rodríguez Cabello,” the researchers highlight.

Like him, another affected by the embargo is the former Vice Minister of Energy Nervis Villalobos, who also presided over the electricity subsidiary of PDVSA Cadafe. Hierarch of the first stage of Chávez’s government, Villalobos has 2 million euros (about 2.2 million dollars) blocked in the European country.

According to the Andorra Police, “national and international investigations reveal that during their activity [de Villalobos] For the oil company, he obtained millionaire commissions —bribes— as a bidder and contract winner with PDVSA”, indicates the Andorra Police. Villalobos moved, through a dozen deposits in Andorra, 124 million euros (137 million dollars).

The list of blocked funds includes Gerardo Elías Esteves Duque, who was general secretary of the metropolitan district of Caracas, and who has retained 512,309 euros (567,630 dollars) in Andorra; and Luis Enrique Tenorio Rodríguez, who was first secretary of the Venezuelan embassy in China and who will not be able to touch the 99,141 euros (109,850 dollars) that he has in the European country. Tenorio Rodríguez was in charge of getting Chinese companies to pay bribes to win awards in public companies in Venezuela, according to investigators. “Behind it was hiding a huge business of illegal commissions,” the agents say.

The list of blocked funds also includes Carlos Enrique Luengo Herrera, who was executive vice president of human management at the electricity subsidiary of PDVSA Cadafe, which has 102,743 euros (113,840 dollars) locked up; Pablo Noya González, Salazar’s assistant, who maintains 45,655 euros (50,580 dollars) in the European country; and the former secretary of citizen security of Caracas Ramón Elías Morales Rossi, with 95,300 euros (105,590 dollars) seized.

The relationship also includes the funds of the financial intermediary Luis Alejandro Rivero García (79,702 euros withheld, 88,310 in dollars) and his collaborator and brother Leonardo (6,884, 7,630 dollars).

The accounts in Andorra of Omar Jesús Farías Luces, a businessman known as the insurance czar for his relevance in this sector and whom the Andorran Police classifies as “Diego Salazar’s strategic partner” show red numbers. His right-hand man, the insurance broker José Luis Zabala, on the other hand, will not be able to dispose of 524,815 euros (581,480 dollars) in the European country, according to the latest report from the investigators, last April. “His financial movements of him stand out for his fondness for luxury, especially for the acquisition of jewelry, works of art and high-end Swiss watches,” says the Andorra Police about Zabala.

Gabriel Guillermo Salas Ely, partner of Luis Alejandro Rivero, (110,789 euros withheld, equivalent to $122,750); María Mercedes Matheus Batista, who was the risk and insurance manager of PDVSA and director of PDVIC Insurance Company (344 euros or 381 dollars) and Ninoska Corromoto García, who introduces herself as “administrative on behalf of José Luis Zabala” and has blocked 1,290 euros (1,430 dollars), are also on the list of funds withheld in Andorra from the plot that perpetrated the looting of the state oil company.

The former director of the PDVSA Deltaven subsidiary and manager of the oil company’s representative office in China between 2005 and 2013, Francisco Javier Jiménez Villaroel, completes the list of locked funds. He has 3,034 euros withheld ($3,360).

Made up of former Chavista leaders and officials of the powerful state firm, the corrupt network charged commissions of more than 10% to companies, especially Chinese, which were later awarded PDVSA contracts, as revealed by this newspaper. The network hid its loot through a convoluted web of accounts at the BPA.

Through thirty opaque companies based in tax havens such as Switzerland or Belize, the organization moved the flow of funds that went to Andorra. And, in order not to arouse suspicion, he camouflaged his millionaire income under the umbrella of consulting jobs that, according to investigators, did not exist.

Andorra has been prosecuted since 2018 about thirty members of this scheme for money laundering in a banking establishment and belonging to a network.

