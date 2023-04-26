The former president of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) used the planes of the lawyer imprisoned for money laundering and organized crime Juan Ramón Collado after leaving power, according to a confidential report by the Andorra Police to which EL PAÍS has had access.

The investigators of the European country have asked the judicial authorities of the United States, where Collado registered his aircraft, data on the flights in United States territory of these planes. The purpose is to identify its passengers. The lawyer owns a Cessna Citation 650 (1995 model) and a Bombardier Challenger 601 that he acquired with a loan of 5.2 million guaranteed by his financial network in Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA), where he moved 110 million dollars between 2006 and 2015.

The Andorra Police also maintains that Collado, who has been imprisoned in the northern prison in Mexico City since mid-2019, paid for medical treatment in a US hospital worth 91,000 euros to a daughter of the former president. The former leader of the PRI denies it to EL PAÍS.

The new link between the lawyer and Peña Nieto appears in an unpublished report by the Andorran Police from June 2022 that is part of the Operation Jet summary. A court in the European country is investigating in this procedure whether Collado, who is the main accused In the investigations, he committed money laundering and a crime against the administration of justice.

In a telephone conversation with this newspaper, Peña Nieto admits to having a “friendly” relationship with Collado, defends his innocence and acknowledges that he flew on the planes of the imprisoned lawyer after leaving the presidency of Mexico, in 2018. “I traveled three times on the plane [de Collado]. We sometimes fly to Miami and, from there, to Madrid. I remember very well. It was once or twice. Always because he invited me and with him ”, he specifies. “I have never used his plane for personal purposes,” adds the former president.

Peña Nieto details that he traveled on Collado’s plane at the beginning of 2019 to transfer his daughter to the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Rochester (Minnesota, USA), where she underwent surgery after suffering a ski accident. The former president denies that his “friend” paid for this treatment. “He didn’t pay anything. My daughter had a very delicate accident in 2019. She almost becomes paralyzed. It was a month and a half after I left the presidency. [Collado] he paid absolutely nothing from the hospital. Nothing. She was very close to me, ready to help after the mishap. I can tell you that [los gastos de la operación] My daughter’s health insurance covered them,” says the PRI member.

The former president acknowledges that Collado also “helped transfer” his daughter to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore (Maryland, USA). And he denies that his relative underwent medical treatment at a Miami clinic paid for by Collado, as the Andorra Police points out.

The former president and his “great affection” for the lawyer under suspicion

Peña Nieto admits to feeling “great affection” for Collado. “I am very grateful to him,” he qualifies. He says that, although he has known him since his university days, he intensified the bond during the last phase of his term and that he has attended as a guest at his house in Acapulco. “I know his family, especially one of his sons, who was a classmate of one of my daughters at school.”

The former leader defends the innocence of the lawyer. “He has never been my lawyer. I have not hired him in any case. He is my friend? Yes. Do I know him? Yes. Am I in a deep relationship? I would say no, but today I can tell you that I have enormous appreciation and esteem for the gesture of gratitude that he had with my daughter. I want his matter to be resolved. I think he is innocent? I believe it”.

Regarding Collado’s fortune in Andorra, where the lawyer —as revealed by EL PAÍS— moved more than 110 million through a network of 24 accounts, Dutch instrumental companies (inactive) and front men, Peña Nieto replies: “I don’t know the people’s heritage. I don’t know if it’s legal or not. Everyone has the right to have money as long as they report it fiscally.”

The former president maintains that Collado did not inform him that he was accused of money laundering or that the Andorran authorities had seized his million-dollar assets in 2016 by questioning his origin. “I found out about that issue from the press. I have never dealt with Collado. I have learned everything from what has been published. I didn’t even know that [Collado] He had money in Andorra and that accounts had been seized. He had no idea, ”says the former president.

Peña Nieto also says he is unaware of the controversy caused by the stoppage of the investigations in the Principality against the lawyer in October 2018. The magistrate of the Pyrenean country that was investigating the case was then forced to provisionally bury the investigation for money laundering and release the funds from the lawyer at the BPA after a report from the Mexican Attorney General’s Office (PGR) —which is what the Prosecutor’s Office was called at the time— that justified the origin of the fortune. The exculpatory document, which was issued during the last phase of Peña Nieto’s term, maintained that the wealth of the lawyer in the BPA was lawful and had its origin in his work as a lawyer and partner of the firm Collado y Asociados and in the income derived of Prenda Oro, a corporation dedicated to granting microcredits in exchange for pawns that his father created in 1999.

Andorra reopened the investigation against Collado after he was arrested in July 2019 in Mexico, already under the presidential mandate of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Peña Nieto claims not to know that the PGR maintains an investigation file open on the “misleading report” that – according to the Andorra Police – allowed Collado’s funds to be released in this Principality. This is a procedure in which the lawyer and the former general coordinator of the investigation, the official Alberto Alcántara, who died in 2021 of covid, are accused. “I don’t know the matter. I don’t know, ”says the PRI.

The Principality asks to seize in Spain the assets of the investigated lawyer

The Andorra Police asks in its latest report to request the Spanish judicial authorities to trace Collado’s assets in this country for its embargo. The investigators claim that the assets and real estate registered in the property registry in the name of the lawyer and eight instrumental companies be identified.

Main building of the Canalejas Center in Madrid, where the lawyer Juan Ramón Collado owns a luxury home, in January 2021. Pablo Monge

The agents want to know how Collado bought a 233-meter apartment with a storage room and two parking spaces in the Four Seasons mega-luxury hotel in Madrid in 2019. It is a property valued at 4.5 million in the most expensive area of ​​the Spanish capital, which is located in a building that acts as a fortress of great fortunes known as Centro Canalejas, as revealed by this newspaper. Six days before being arrested in Mexico, Collado transferred 9.6 million dollars (10.5 euros) from the BPA to a BBVA account in Madrid. The Andorra Police today classifies this money as “investigated funds of allegedly criminal origin”.

Collado has more than 65 million retained by judicial imperative in Andorra, a country of 77,140 inhabitants shielded until 2017 by bank secrecy. EL PAÍS has unsuccessfully tried to obtain its version through its lawyer in the European country.

Indoor pool located on the eighth floor of the Canalejas Center, where the lawyer Juan Ramón Collado has a mega-luxury apartment. Canalejas Center

The controversial lawyer carries the nickname of the lawyer of the powerful for having defended prominent figures of the Mexican gear of power such as the former governor of Quintana Roo Mario Villanueva (PRI); the former union leader of Pemex Carlos Romero Deschamps or Raúl Salinas de Gortari, brother of the former president of Mexico Carlos Salinas de Gortari (1988-1994).

