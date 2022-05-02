The first season of the new Primera RFEF is vibrant. If in Group I Racing has signed a historic year that has allowed him to certify promotion with four days to go, in Group II, there is extreme equality. As of today, it can already be certified that three teams will fight for the place in the Second Division: Andorra, Albacete and Villarreal B. Except for ‘Alba’, it was probably not expected that these would be the final contenders to win the category scepter. Even so, they have achieved it with attractive and courageous football and have come to the decisive battle with full deserved. Currently, Andorra leads with 64 points, followed by Albacete, with the same score. Villarreal B is third with 62. Sabadell no longer has a mathematical option to arrive (52 in their locker).

What’s left?

At first, Albacete has a better calendar, since it plays against two mathematically relegated teams. Andorra, for its part, could also face a relegated team like UCAM Murcia, although it has not yet certified its goodbye. Villarreal B has more complicated rivals, fully involved in the battle for the Playoff and for salvation, but it has a plus. Andorra and Albacete face each other at the Estadi Nacional this coming weekend, which means that the reserve team can come out on top if the duel ends in a draw. However, it is the only one that does not depend on itself to be a Second Division team. Still, nothing should be taken for granted. Likewise, this day Eder Sarabia’s team has fallen against the bottom of the classification, already in Second RFEF for several weeks.

Andorra Calendar

Andorra-Albacete

Alcoyano-Andorra

Andorra-UCAM Murcia

Balompédica Linense-Andorra

Albacete Calendar

Andorra-Albacete

Albacete-Nàstic

Betis B-Albacete

Albacete-Costa Brava

Villarreal B Schedule

Villarreal B-Castile

Castellon-Villarreal B

Villarreal B-Balompédica Linense

Atletico Sanluqueno-Villarreal B

How are the ‘goal averages’?

Villarreal B starts with an advantage, since they have won the particular goal average over both Andorra and Albacete. It should be noted that the competition system establishes that, in the event of a tie on points, the goal difference between the equal teams prevails. For example, Albacete won 1-0 at Belmonte against the yellow subsidiary, but they, at home, swept 3-0. In this way, it is the ‘B’ that would be ahead in case of final equality. For the time being, if Andorra don’t beat Albacete at the Estadi Nacional, they will lose the transcendental ‘goal average’.

But, What happens if Villarreal B, Albacete and Andorra tie? In that case, they compute the points that they have added in direct confrontations. The subsidiary adds nine, Albacete, six momentary, and Andorra, none. If ‘Alba’ manages to win in the Principality, they will also get nine and it would be decided, always in the event of a triple tie, based on the goal difference between them. At the moment, Villarreal has a balance of 6 in favor and 1 against. Albacete, 2-3, so they must beat Eder Sarabia’s men to maintain the hope of being the winner of promotion in the event of the most extreme equality.

Villarreal B have won their personal goal average over Albacete and Andorra.

Albacete has it lost with Villarreal B and pending the final direct confrontation with Andorra. For now, win 1-0.

Andorra has it lost with Villarreal B and provisionally lost with Albacete by 1-0 at the Carlos Belmonte.

In the event of a triple tie, Villarreal B benefits, except for a resounding rout of Albacete against Andorra.

And the rest of the group?

In addition to the three headliners, two others will win a grand prize. In this case, the Playoff. Sabadell (52) and Barcelona B (51) provisionally occupy the last two places. But an unimaginable storm is brewing. After the Blaugrana subsidiary, they also arrive with 51 Linares, Atlético Baleares and Alcoyano. There are four days left and there are still more candidates in contention: with 49 they appear Castile, Algeciras, Nàstic de Tarragona and Castellón. With 47, he keeps options on Saint Ferdinand. Of course, there are endless direct confrontations in which everything will be decided.

In the lower part, the decline of Betis Deportivo and Costa Brava is mathematical. UCAM Murcia will say goodbye except for an unprecedented miracle. Atlético Sanluqueño and Cornellà have it difficult. With 39 points, they are four behind Sevilla Atlético and Balompédica Linense. Four days before closing, everything is possible, although there is no margin for error. The competition has proven to be a sporting success: there are four appointments left, but all the teams in the table are playing for something.

