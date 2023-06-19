The tracking of transactions in the Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA) by Juan Ramón Collado, lawyer for former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), reveals unprecedented connections between this lawyer imprisoned for money laundering and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). .

According to a confidential report by the Andorra police to which EL PAÍS has had access, Collado bought three luxury apartments in Miami for the former president of the tricolor formation between 2002 and 2005 and former governor of Tabasco, Roberto Madrazo; and he paid for a stay in a select hotel in Spain in 2011 for former President Carlos Salinas de Gortari (1988-1994).

Collado resorted to his opaque tangle of some twenty accounts in the BPA, where he moved 111 million dollars until 2015, to entertain the PRI members Madrazo and Salinas, according to the investigators.

Through Andorra, the lawyer acquired three apartments in the St. Regis Bal Harbor complex in Miami. Conceived in 2011 by the architect of luxury buildings Sieger Suárez, this urbanization with sea views is sold as a residence with intelligent technology, two heated swimming pools, a spa and a health center. Enjoying one of the 275 apartments that make up this 26-story building space costs between 2.9 and 14.9 million, according to the Miami Condo Lifestyle real estate agency.

Image of one of the pools at the St Regis Bal Harbor apartment complex in Miami. Miami Condo Lifestyle

The Andorra police point out that the “beneficial owner” of the three properties acquired by Collado in Miami was the former president of the PRI Madrazo. He concludes this thesis after analyzing “the exchange of information with foreign counterparts”, alluding to police forces in other countries, according to an unpublished report from June 2022 by the Economic and Financial Investigation Unit of the European country.

Madrazo tells EL PAÍS that the apartments are in the name of his brother Sergio, an engineer by profession, and that they respond to the payment of a debt of seven million. He defends that the debt was settled with the delivery of the properties. “I have nothing to do with those apartments, although they are within the family. The contract is between my brother and Collado,” says the former leader.

To formalize the purchase of the three homes in Miami, Peña Nieto’s lawyer turned to Florida lawyer Gustavo García Montes. Collado ordered 25 transfers to two accounts of the latter at Suntrust Bank Central Florida for a total of 7.4 million between January 2010 and December 2014. And, as this newspaper revealed, he used instrumental companies (with no activity ) to disburse at least two million as property reserves.

The BPA maneuvered to shield Collado’s identity in the operation by requesting in 2012 that only an opaque company and not the name of the lawyer appear in the transfer, according to the investigators.

Image of the lobby of the St. Regis Bal Harbor apartment complex in Miami. Miami Condo Lifestyle

Madrazo, who was defeated in 2006 as a presidential candidate for the tricolor formation in the elections that catapulted Felipe Calderón to power, acknowledges that, on occasion, he used these properties in Miami.

The lawyer García Montes, for his part, hung up the phone on this newspaper after being asked about his role in the acquisition of the properties that Collado allegedly bought from Madrazo. “This is one of my clients. [Collado]. I am not going to answer any of your questions, ”she settled.

According to the investigators, Collado also hired the services of García Montes to channel the acquisition and maintenance of two aircraft —a Cessna Citation 650 (1995 model) and a Bombardier Challenger 601— valued at 5.2 million that he registered in the US and that he also They are under the spotlight of justice. The Andorran police have asked the judge to investigate Collado for money laundering to demand information from the US about Peña Nieto’s flights on Collado’s planes in the US sky.

Whim in Spain for Salinas

The sweep of the transactions in Collado’s BPA also reveals that, through his corporate skein in the European principality, in 2011 the controversial lawyer paid for former President Carlos Salinas de Gortari a two-night stay in a luxury hotel in Marbella, tourist city in southern Spain.

Collado paid the invoice of 2,300 euros (2,472 dollars) for a suite at the Marbella Club Hotel-Golf Resort and Spa in which the former PRI president stayed in January 2011, according to the documents, with a company without activity with an account at the BPA. .

With the lure of discretion and private villas up to 620 meters high, the five-star establishment that hosted Salinas is offered as an oasis of quiet “inspired by the Acapulco of the 50s,” which was the former private residence of Prince Alfonso von Hohenlohe. , its founder, according to its website.

The suite room of the former president was paid with a gold visa card linked to Collado’s hermetic financial network in the BPA and a travel agency in Mexico City managed the reservation in the name of Salinas. The holding company Espartaco CV took over the bill, according to the documents.

This newspaper has unsuccessfully tried to collect the version of Salinas, whose six-year term was marked by corruption scandals and the beginning of an era of major privatizations. In 2021, the former president obtained Spanish nationality through the procedure that the Government enabled for Sephardic Jews and their descendants.

Collado’s lawyer in Andorra, Antoni Riestra, has declined to explain why his client paid for a stay in Spain for Salinas, but rejects that his client paid for luxury purchases from Mexican politicians, the thesis defended by Andorran agents. “Except for some occasional gesture of generosity with a friend or client, Collado was the beneficiary of his own expenses with his own cards and bank assets. Therefore, he denies the statements that you (the Andorran police) transfer to us, ”Riestra reiterates by mail.

The confidential report that links Collado to the purchase of three apartments in Miami for Madrazo and the payment of a luxury hotel to Salinas is part of the Operation Jet summary. An Andorran judge has been investigating since 2016 in this case whether the lawyer committed laundering and a crime against the administration of justice.

The investigation that Collado has in his sights points out that Peña Nieto’s lawyer cannot prove the origin of his funds in the BPA and dismantles the justification of this lawyer, who declared to the instructor that his fortune came from the professional activity of his law firm and the Prenda Oro chain of pawn shops that his father created in 1999.

The investigations indicate that Collado allegedly acted as a figurehead for Mexican leaders in Andorra, where he moved 111 million between 2006 and 2015 through a convoluted framework. The agents also suspect that the lawyer’s ten cards with monthly spending limits of between $16,174 and $65,000 paid for luxury expenses worth $10.5 million to Mexican leaders in Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland and the United States. Between 2008 and 2015, these expenditures totaled $855,000 in hotels; 213,000 in jewelry stores and 80,840 in anti-aging treatments in Swiss clinics, according to what this newspaper revealed.

Collado, who recently suffered a “transient ischemic attack,” an ailment similar to a stroke, has earned the nickname of power attorney in recent years. And it is that his list of clients includes relevant figures such as the former governor of Quintana Roo Mario Villanueva (PRI), the former Pemex union leader Carlos Romero Deschamps or Raúl Salinas de Gortari, brother of the former president.

Madrazo: "The beneficiary of the apartments is my brother" The former president of the PRI Roberto Madrazo affirms in a telephone conversation with EL PAÍS that he has no relationship with the three apartments bought in Miami by the lawyer imprisoned for money laundering Juan Ramón Collado. "I have known Collado for 50 years. Our families are friends and, despite the age difference, he was very close to his father. Those apartments belong to my brother Sergio. They are the payment of a debt between the two. A debt for professional services that were not fulfilled and that was settled in 2017 with the three apartments. My brother is an engineer, he has had important construction companies that have done great works. In 2001 he signed a contract with Collado before a notary in Mexico City and the commitments were not fulfilled. The debt and interest were growing.

The one who was also governor of Tabasco details that, at the time of signing the contract for the provision of services, the amount was $3,120,000. In 2005, the sum amounted to 5,107,785 and, in December 2009, he granted one of the three apartments in Miami as guarantee. “Besides [Collado] he gave up the right of use and we began to go”, says Madrazo.

According to his account, a promissory note was then signed to guarantee payment. In 2013, the debt grew to $6,535,392 and, since 2015, it has skyrocketed to $7,181,350. On June 6, 2017, a “termination agreement” was signed to close the payment of the debt and paid with two other apartments in the Bal Harbor neighborhood of Miami. “Despite the insecurity in Mexico, I am providing you with these details for the sake of transparency and because we have nothing to hide,” the former politician added.

Madrazo acknowledges his relationship with the Miami lawyer Gustavo García Montes, the lawyer who received the money from Collado from Andorra for the purchase of the three apartments. “I commissioned him seven or eight years ago to create a trust. The insured is me and the beneficiaries are my children. Later I transferred the management to another company. My brother Sergio does not know him ”, he points out.

The former governor of Tabasco claims to ignore why Collado, who moved 111 million in Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA), took 16 years to pay a debt of three million that became more than seven.

