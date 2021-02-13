Joao laughs when, leaning against the door of his van, he is asked about the youtubers Spaniards displaced to Andorra. The Els Vilars urbanization, facing the sun that rises behind the mountains, dominates the valley where the capital of the country spreads out. “This chalet is El Rubius’s,” he says, pointing to a modern three-story cube without the traditional slate roof. Joao, Portuguese, enters the house to continue working. He is Rubén Doblas’s plumber, “a nice and humble boy”, who according to account pays a rent of 8,000 euros for the house.

Andorrans, who tend to be jealous of their privacy —and respect that of others— are a bit fed up with the matter youtuber. But not from the boys, who work from the rooms of their chalets without making noise and also “bring wealth to the country,” says Josep Vidal, with one foot in retirement, as he walks the narrow sidewalks of Els Vilars towards his home. Here the practical thing is to use the car, which is the most common way of seeing a influencer. Some, like Julio Corbacho, drive flashy vehicles: a gold-chrome Porsche with custom license plate (CORBA). Others, like TheGrefg, move discreetly in their Fiat Panda 4×4, one of the models most seen on the steep streets of Andorra.

“Construction began on this urbanization 40 years ago. There were always people with money, but not so much. Wealth is brought by people from outside, who among other things buy these houses ”, reflects Vidal about the cranes that rise over the mountainside and in the valley, where two towers are built – also with Portuguese sweat. with luxury floors that defy the skyline from Andorra la Vella: “Can you imagine being able to touch the sky?” The same in the urbanizations: Andorra has become a country open to the outside, which uses up the scarce land available to welcome those who can pay.

The country of the Pyrenees is under construction. The highly qualified professionals who are increasingly settling here – attracted, at least in the first instance, by a lower tax burden – need houses to live in. There are a dozen of youtubers. It is true that there are some of the most popular in Spain, with scandal audiences and millionaire income, but they are still a handful of kids; the folkloric element that, in addition, has caused a new clash between Spain and Andorra, used to dealing with two giants with a silk glove.

The request of United We Can – a partner of the coalition government – for Andorra to return to the list of Spanish tax havens to prevent capital flight has irritated local politicians.

“Everyone freely decides where they live and where they work. I will not hide that we try to be competitive ”, explains the Andorran Finance Minister, Eric Jover, from an office that is accessed without any security measures. “We maintain the tradition that anyone can come in and talk to the government.” Jover claims, without raising his voice much, the opportunity represented by the arrival of professionals with high purchasing power to the country, where the income tax, as well as the corporate tax, is 10%. “They create wealth, they help us diversify the economy and prosper.” It ensures that the Andorran route “is legitimate”, and cites EU members such as the Netherlands, Ireland or Luxembourg, with comparable levels of taxation.

The Andorran openness is not limited to youtubers and other content creators, such as personal trainer Patry Jordán. The bulk of it is made up of anonymous professionals: in the chalet next to El Rubius, adds the plumber, lives the designer of a famous jewelery brand. In recent times, experts in marketing digital, engineers, computer developers, managers of multinationals – attracted by the possibility of teleworking that the pandemic has offered – but also businessmen … and of course elite athletes, especially cyclists, who find in this mountainous environment “a place ideal for training ”.

Maybe they come for taxes. In his videos, some youtubers This is how they make it explicit: they don’t know how long their successful career will last and they believe that paying half their salary in taxes is crazy; a message that worries the Treasury because it reaches the youngest without a filter. But the influencers they stay, too, for other reasons. “Andorra is my home. I feel safe and calm. At night we go out to dinner, the restoration is fantastic. Spain has a problem with the flight of talent ”, explained David Cánovas (TheGrefg) from Murcia in a recent interview with Diari d’Andorra.

Diplomatic, the minister does not enter to assess whether Spain plays the game well. Andorra, he says, has its strengths beyond fiscal competitiveness. Paint a little paradise: “We have the best health system in the world, according to The Lancet. The fiber optic network covers the entire country. The ski slopes are fabulous, as is the environment. 95% of the students attend public school, which is of quality ”. It helps, recognizes, the proximity to large cities, well connected, such as Barcelona or Toulouse.

The school is one of the “informal” areas that allows these foreign professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and propose projects to the Government. This allows “a cosmopolitan environment” to emerge, says Pere Picó, director of the Andorran Center for Sociological Studies Research (CRES). “Before, older people came from northern Europe to retire because they liked the climate. Now they come in the middle of the work stage. Picó admits that the demographic configuration – the elite live in isolated urbanizations – makes social contact difficult. “The impact on the street is relative,” he explains, except for a teenager who timidly asks for the autograph of a youtuber.