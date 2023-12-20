Disney and Lucasfilm have not included in their list of products arriving in 2024 Andor Season 2. This should mean, unless it was a mistake, that the TV series it will not be published next year. It was initially scheduled for August 2024, but it seems that it will arrive late by at least a few months.
Disney's list of movies and shows for 2024 includes both those products that have a precise release date, and those products that have no more specific details other than the fact that they will be available in a generic “2024”. Andor Season 2 is not present in either list.
They are there though other Star Wars products confirmedat least for the moment, for 2024. We are talking about The Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, The Bad Batch Season 3, and Tales of the Jedi Season 2, all reported for next year but without more specific dates.
Why isn't Andor Season 2 coming in 2024?
Andor Season 2 was announced in April 2023, but strikes at SAG-AFTRA and the WGA likely delayed the project. The team behind the TV series was actively present at the protests, with screenwriter Beau Willimon among the strike's strongest supporters.
According to some reports, the second season was however a a few weeks after completion of production when the strike began. It therefore seems strange that with still so many months before the release Disney is unable to complete the work.
Obviously this reasoning is based on the reports being correct. However, it must be said that it is possible that Disney simply decided to reorganize the releases of Star Wars themed products and preferred to place Andor out of 2024.
Disney, at least at the moment, has not commented on the absence of Andor Season 2 from the 2024 product slate, so we cannot draw any conclusions.
#Andor #Season #excluded #Disney #series #postponed
Leave a Reply