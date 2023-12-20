Disney and Lucasfilm have not included in their list of products arriving in 2024 Andor Season 2. This should mean, unless it was a mistake, that the TV series it will not be published next year. It was initially scheduled for August 2024, but it seems that it will arrive late by at least a few months.

Disney's list of movies and shows for 2024 includes both those products that have a precise release date, and those products that have no more specific details other than the fact that they will be available in a generic “2024”. Andor Season 2 is not present in either list.

They are there though other Star Wars products confirmedat least for the moment, for 2024. We are talking about The Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, The Bad Batch Season 3, and Tales of the Jedi Season 2, all reported for next year but without more specific dates.