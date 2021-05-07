Andor is the title of the new series of Star wars to be broadcast on Disney Plus. The production is in its filming stage from where the first images showing Diego Luna have been leaked.

Luna plays Cassian Andor , a character who debuted in the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The filming of the show takes place in England, with numerous outdoor scenes. This has caused some people to take photos and upload them to social networks.

Diego Luna plays Cassia Andor.

Stormtroopers.

Andor will be a prequel to Rogue One.

There is no release date for Andor yet.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special to me. I have many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the trip. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us and this new and exciting format will give us the opportunity to explore this character more deeply, ”declared Diego Luna in an interview for Comicbook in early 2021.

When will Andor be released?

The prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, does not yet have an exact release date, but it is expected to be part of the Disney Plus catalog in 2022.

Andor – official synopsis

The new Star Wars series will be set five years before the events of Rogue One, and will tell the story of spy Cassian Andor during the Rebel Alliance’s formative years.

Andor – cast

Diego Luna will reprise his role as Cassian Andor from the film Rogue One. Alan Tudyk (K-2SO) and Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma) will also return with their characters. The rest of the cast is made up of Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller, and Denise Gough, Adria Arjonase and Fiona Shaw.