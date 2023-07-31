Let’s say that the investiture is a plate of lentils with chorizo. Bildu gives that dish to Pedro Sánchez for free; the PNV wants to keep at least “a part of the chorizo, with what we Basques call the sacraments”, says Andoni Ortuzar at the end of this conversation, with the recorder turned off. Ortuzar (Abando, 1962), president of Euzkadi Buru Batzar, the PNV executive, receives EL PAÍS at Sabin Etxea, the headquarters of her party in Bilbao. Transcendental decisions for Spanish politics have emerged from that building: the pacts with Felipe González, Aznar, Zapatero, Rajoy and Sánchez. Ortuzar is committed to a new alliance with Sánchez and demands a new territorial model “for the next 10, 20 years”. She does not want to know anything about Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who seems to her “a return to Aznar’s PP”: they say in Bilbao that his alliances with Vox are perhaps the biggest political mistake of the Spanish center-right since the Iraq war. The PNV has always had an enormous ability to smell where governance is going; this time he seems to be betting on the investiture with Sánchez, “but the most likely thing is that who knows.”

Ask. The PP leaves 23-J with 136 deputies, now 137, and the PNV receives a call from Feijóo. Why was the PNV’s refusal so quick and emphatic, why did he sound like a slam?

Answer. To avoid fattening false expectations. We don’t want to have anything to do with Vox, and Feijóo needs the extreme right except in the unlikely event that the PSOE gives him a way out. The PP campaign, aimed at eating up space for Vox, jeopardizes progress that we do not want to risk. Feijóo represents a return to Aznar’s PP, from 20 years ago.

Q. The PNV agreed with Aznar.

R. And we left sheared. Aznar later achieved an absolute majority and made anti-nationalism an axis of his policy. With Rajoy the relationship was intense, but punctual: Budgets and some law. Now something more would be needed, we would have to be voting as a block with PP and Vox every Wednesday. With Vox it is impossible. The PP agreements with Vox are a serious mistake. That and the trip to the past of his campaign make a PP-PNV agreement impossible.

Q. Could Bildu’s support for Sánchez have influenced his refusal?

R. No. The result of 23-J in the Basque Country did have an influence: the useful vote went to the Socialists, to stop Vox and the PP. Basque society would not have understood that the PNV fooled around with the PP.

Q. What is the price of the PNV’s support for Sánchez?

R. It is Sánchez who has to tell us what he wants us for. We were the first party that supported him four years ago, with a well-formed agreement and with more shadows than lights in its fulfillment. Let him tell us what he wants to do. Let him speak clearly It needs the nationalists: that requires an agreement on the territorial model. I’m not saying he accepts 100% of our requests, but he has to open that melon. We prefer transparency from the beginning to a continuous Stations of the Cross, because there will be clashes. That is why the framework must agree with Catalan nationalism, PNV, Bildu, Canary Islands Coalition and Sumar. The last legislature blurred all the contours at will, used all legislative techniques in his favor: that cannot happen again.

Sánchez needs the nationalists: that requires an agreement on the territorial model.

Q. The PNV also went to his. He did not approve the labor reform, which has worked. Not even the housing law. He abstained on the banking and energy tax.

R. Our agreement said that before putting any regulation that affected Basque self-government to a vote in Congress, they had to talk to us. He never did. In the labor reform, we only ask for the priority of the Basque agreements over the state ones. Sánchez chose the CEOE.

Ortuzar in his office, in Bilbao. Javier Hernandez

Q. Do you regret that vow?

R. No.

Q. And now you see no risk in asking too much? Rule out the grand coalition or new elections?

R. The grand coalition is not going to happen. The two protagonists of the current duel in the sun would have to disappear. The Spain of today is not prepared for that.

Q. And electoral repetition?

R. Sánchez plays with it: the most affected would be the peripheral parties. But be careful, let’s see if it is Feijóo who gets off the table.

Q. Would that bring more tension to Catalonia and the Basque Country, as Santiago Abascal predicted in his day?

R. One of the axes of the PP campaign, with a Feijóo who comes from a historic and bilingual community, is going against the Basque and the Catalan as a magnet for votes. But even in a moment of great polarization like 23-J, the only ones who survive are nationalisms.

Q. Catalan nationalism yields 700,000 votes; the PNV, 110,000.

R. But we are keys. We expect little from Feijóo, he used nationalism with bad arts. But we await a proposal from the PSOE on the State model. If this division between two blocks is here to stay, we are going to look for a comfort clause.

Q. Convenience clause?

R. If the blocks are maintained —right and ultra-right on the one hand, left and nationalism on the other— the territorial model must be opened. In return, nationalism must share responsibility. I’m talking about a Madrid-periphery pact to put Vox in its place; the PP has to shake off Vox to have options again.

Q. Is it feasible with the current level of polarization?

R. Ought. Reforms such as the Constitutional one, which is a party court, would be needed. It cannot be that we draw up a statute, we negotiate it in Madrid and the PP presents an appeal and charges it. A long-term view is needed: I understand the difficulty of the moment, but we need ambition to solve territorial problems in 10, 20 years.

Q. What PP expects from here? More moderate or radical?

R. Feijóo is a victim of that elusive concept that is Madrid. He arrives in Madrid as viceroy of the provinces and they let him know very soon, from his own space, how tough he is going to be. I expected more from him. A very debased policy has been found, a heated action-reaction that has swallowed it. Depending on the investiture, we will see an even more extremist PP or a party that remains where it is now, in a place that resembles extremism.

Q. Did you receive pressure from the economic world to support Feijóo?

R. No. None of that. None.

Q. Do you see it possible that Puigdemont supports Sánchez?

R. It would be necessary to find a political solution to their situation. If it is Judge Llarena, there is no solution.

Q. Do you suggest that politics enter the judicial plane?

R. I’m not saying that you have to circumvent the Spanish judicial system: I ask that everyone be in their place. There is a part of the judicial system that plays the political wizard’s apprentice. If politics cannot enter into justice, justice should not condition politics.

There is a part of the judicial system that plays the political wizard’s apprentice. If politics cannot enter into justice, justice should not condition politics.

Q. Will you try to influence the negotiation with Waterloo?

R. I see Junts with sufficient political maturity.

Q. The first thing they have asked for is amnesty and self-determination. Is going back to the starting point of the process, with everything that has happened, a sign of maturity?

R. We come from having put a good part of the Catalan political class in jail or forced into exile. Sánchez supported 155. Now he needs your votes.

Q. His policy also eased the tension in Catalonia.

R. That’s how it is. Now we have to let Junts make its way. The problem is that the media right is going to throw that burden on top of Sánchez and that will make it difficult. You have to ask Junts for responsibility, but it’s more difficult with that magnifying glass on you, you can get burned.

Q. In short, are you optimistic for the investiture?

R. I’m a realist: you have to work at it.

Q. Has EH Bildu gained prominence to the detriment of the PNV?

R. Sánchez’s fondness for the cheapest pact has bleached Bildu, it has allowed him to pretend what he is not yet without taking the steps he must take. That and the clumsiness of the PP using Bildu as a battering ram have given him a lot.

Q. Was Sánchez surprised by this free support?

R. A part of your electorate will not understand that total free. Bildu has prevailed the interest in a leftist government, the Basque vision of the play has not prevailed.

Q. Is Sánchez’s strategy of waiting and seeing correct?

R. Sánchez tends to use tactics more than strategy, but it must be recognized that it usually works out for him. This time he should be careful not to lead us into that abyss of “it’s me or chaos: me or elections.” The land, for which he works it, and La Moncloa, too: he is in Lanzarote; I am here in Bilbao, working.

Q. What relationship do you have with Sánchez? Why does it seem that there is a trace of mistrust?

R. Personally, good; politically there is some disappointment.

Personally, I have a good relationship with Sánchez; politically there is some disappointment.

Q. He told the businessmen that the coalition government has been a disaster, that he was only supporting it because the alternative was worse. But he managed the pandemic, the European funds, reasonably well. The economy has endured with a suffocating political situation.

R. I still believe that it has been a disaster, and that we should have clear governance rules: the core issues have to reach Congress for more discussion, the partners cannot take antagonistic positions, as happened with the Yes is yes. This cannot be repeated in the new government.

Q. Take it for granted then that there will be a government.

R. It is logical. It does not fit in my head that there are people betting on the electoral repetition.

Q. He does not see options for Feijóo.

R. Honestly, no. Hence our refusal. Sánchez has to work on the agreement, but the PP has to understand that Vox contaminates him if he wants to return to La Moncloa. Rajoy saw that risk coming: what worried him the most was Vox. But Feijóo agrees with them, and that intoxicates his party.

Q. How does the PNV arrive at the next regional ones?

R. I am not going to put hot cloths: we came out of this electoral cycle touched. For the first time, management has taken its toll on us. Euskadi is the region with the highest per capita income, with the lowest unemployment rate and, on the other hand, we have 54% of the strikes.

Q. It is also a society with a demographic problem, and a model showing signs of burnout. Nationalism occupies two thirds of the autonomous parliament but only 13% support independence.

R. I think we are more. But the independence debate is not at the forefront.

Q. After Ibarretxe and the end of ETA, it is as if the Basques fled from the adventurism that has been seen in Catalonia.

R. This idea of ​​Madrid robbing us and oppressing us does not circulate here. Europe and globalization have sent us plenty of messages.

Q. Do you see a Bildu-PSE pact that leaves the PNV out of the game?

R. Bildu is a danger. He starts to be an actor here, but that also has the complex part of him. Now they have to manage, and on that path they can lose support: they can wear an Armani jacket, but they are the same Marxist-Leninist party as always.