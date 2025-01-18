Andoni Ortuzar does not give up on continuing four more years as head of the PNV despite rumors about his departure

Andoni Ortuzar (Sanfuentes, 1962) announced this Saturday that he is willing to continue leading the PNV, the main Basque party, despite the growing rumors in recent weeks in which his departure was considered a given. He has accumulated three terms as president of the Euzkadi Buru Batzar (EBB), a position he accepted in January 2013, and although he starts as a favorite, he must be ratified in a two-round process in which alternative critical candidacies may arise. In a letter, he said that he is “at the disposal” of membership, although he also admits that he has been reflecting and that his expectations in politics have been “fulfilled.”

Ortuzar’s continuity contrasts with the arguments used by himself to justify the proposal to replace Iñigo Urkullu with Imanol Pradales as a candidate for lehendakari. He repeated in several interviews that longer-term leadership was necessary – he spoke of two or three terms – and to make way for a new generation. Furthermore, in the recent territorial renewal process, the PNV had also changed four of its five presidents, including those of Bizkaia, Gipuzkoa and Álava, the three most relevant organizations. He himself assumes that there were voices more in favor of the total renewal, including his position.

“To safeguard the public image of the PNV, out of respect for the party’s statutes and, above all, out of respect for the freedom of the militancy to think and propose names without conditions, I have remained silent all this time about my position regarding this process. It has not been easy, because the pressure from the media, and also the logical need to know from many of you, urged me to make a decision public. Throughout these last weeks I have limited myself to saying that, personally, I had made a decision, that I placed a lot of value on listening to our militancy and that we had to respect the times and internal rules of the party. Well, the time to express myself has arrived. Four years ago I told my closest entourage within the party that the changes and replacements that I believed the ‘alderdi’ needed recommended a new head at the head of our executive who could pilot them over time, since their deployment could take even longer. of four years. The majority opinion was different and I accepted. We were also in the middle of a pandemic, in a very complex situation and I had to reconsider my position because it seemed more prudent to maintain internal stability to be able to face the challenges that were coming to us as a party and as a society. I was thus entering a third term. They have been four very complicated years politically and socially. We have had to make many and varied decisions internally and also in institutional policy. I am not going to go into the analysis of all of them, nor their results. Just remember that governments across Europe have fallen into the post-pandemic and that our party has been able to retain practically all the institutional representation it had, and that we came from a 2019-2020 electoral cycle in which we had reached our political zenith ”Ortuzar starts.

And he continues: “The process of changes and replacements that we have been carrying out over the last three years, both in our institutional and internal territorial headquarters, is there and allows us to face this new mandate with a large part of the ‘etxekolanak’ on track. . Now, the first and big question is: how do we give coherence to what has been done so far in the election of the EBB presidency and in the eight national burukid seats? How far should the necessary renewal go? Throughout these weeks many and many alderdikides have approached me to share their way of answering these questions. In short, there are two positions. Those who believe that the renewal must be total, starting with the figure of the president of the EBB himself. And those who consider that it is very risky to change everything at the same time and propose a ‘mix’ of renewal and continuity (not continuity). Both groups offer compelling reasons to defend one option or the other. And both are perfectly legitimate and defensible in the assemblies that will begin next week.”

“Personally,” the letter continues, “to the extent that one decision or another concerns me personally, I want to tell you that for me it has been, is and always will be an honor to be at the service of this party. Those of you who know me know that I am a vital optimist and I am passionate about what I do at all times, whatever it may be. I believe in the PNV and in the future of the PNV. Without the slightest doubt. And I believe in the transformative work of politics […]. I have been president of the EBB for twelve years and I have experienced everything in this period. My colleagues at EBB know what my position is, expressed in the meeting we held on July 8 and ratified last Monday. The portion of ego that we all have is full in my case. Honestly, I believe that my capacity for commitment and dedication to the Abertzale and Jelkide cause has also been proven. Now it’s time to listen to the proposals that appear in our batzokis. I am available to this party for whatever it needs. Wherever the membership believes I am most useful, I will be there. It is therefore your time and your decision. Whatever you decide will be fine.”

Two-round process

This Monday, San Sebastian Day, the first round of the election process for the new Euzkadi Buru Batzar begins. The bases, ‘batzoki’ by ‘batzoki’, will propose a candidate for the presidency. Anyone who is supported in three of those assemblies can choose to go to the second round, the final one. At the end of March the process will be completed. In the recent territorial process, critical sectors emerged that will surely be repeated now against Ortuzar.

Ortuzar joined the PNV in 1979, with the Constitution and Statute recently approved. He could not vote for them, because he was still a minor. Before, he was already active in EGI, the nationalist youth. He is a journalist “by profession and vocation.” In many interviews and interventions he usually jokes about how he would title his speeches, always supported by a ‘prompter’. In recent years, particularly since he decided to dispense with Urkullu as a candidate for lehendakari, he has shown his concern about “leaks” and has accused certain media outlets of trying to weaken the PNV. Although his future had been suspected for months, he and a small group of collaborators wanted to shield the news even from leaders with the power to control the times.

Ortuzar practiced his profession in ‘Deia’, the newspaper close to the PNV. Later, after the split of EA that rewarded the generation that was loyal to the acronym, Ortuzar joined the Basque Government, first in the Communication area and later as head of Foreign Action, assigned to the Presidency of José Antonio Ardanza. Later, the party appointed him general director of EiTB, the Basque public radio and television station. “I had to work really hard to master Basque fairly well,” he says about what is not his mother tongue, although he now uses it regularly in his public interventions.

Ortuzar, who has two daughters, has always made a point of continuing to be a member of ELA, the union that was once related to the PNV and that now acts as a left-wing counterpower. Athletic Club is religion for him, although he is also a cycling fan and considers himself an “average music lover.” He is a lover of “good food” and poteo – in the last campaign he compared his belly with that of his very pregnant partner Maitane Ipiñazar -, prone to jokes and word games. It has become a tradition to hold a costume party at Sabin Etxea every Carnival with the most varied themes. He is part of a generation of leaders of the Biscayan PNV who were known as the ‘jobubis’, the young Burukides of Bizkaia who were born in the 1960s and which rose to prominence after the split.

The process also has another part, that of political reset. The PNV has already presented the drafts of five papers to strengthen its social and institutional leadership. They are not definitive documents but in them there were striking reflections such as calls to use more “simple” communication, to rethink the party’s celebrations – many of them with Catholic ties or related to Sabino Arana – or even to have the ‘cleaner’ batzokis’. It was also suggested that, in the face of requests to be rigorous with term limits, the PNV should not shoot itself in the foot and limit itself when its political rivals do not do so. Across the street, Arnaldo Otegi, also in his sixties, will continue to lead EH Bildu.