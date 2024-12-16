The two-episode documentary Was I a vase woman? premiered last Thursday on MAX. It addresses the role of women on Spanish television during the 80s and 90s with the arrival of private television and, among others, well-known faces such as Makoke or Loreto Valverde intervene.

Also those presenters who, in this case, experienced in first person and from within that television that started just when society longed for a change.

In this way, well-known figures at that time such as Ramón García, Jordi LP or Andoni Ferreño. Precisely the latter speaks, within the context of the demands of certain chain managers to women so that they They maintain a physique and do not gain weightr, of which he calls “the dictatorship of the weight”which he also suffered.

“We had to lose four kilos in a week for a gala. They didn’t change your suits, your size was already made. The 42. If suddenly the stylist said that you needed a 44, little call from above and you don’t work“says Ferreño, who at that time presented many programs, galas and specials on television.