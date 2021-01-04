The biggest moment of pride for a father in uniform is when his son and daughter become bigger officers than him and they have to salute their children. Something similar happened with Inspector Shyam Sundar posted in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. As soon as his DSP daughter, Jesse Prashanti, posted in Guntur, appeared before him in an officer’s uniform, his chest was widened and he saluted his daughter.
Salute by saying ‘Namaste Madam’ to daughter
Prashanti’s father Shyam Sundar is also on duty in this police meet. On Sunday, when his daughter was in front of him, he saluted the DSP daughter by saying ‘Namaste Madam’. Prashanti’s father Shyam Sundar is working as a Circle Inspector (CI) at the Tirupati Police Training School.
