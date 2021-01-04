The biggest moment of pride for a father in uniform is when his son and daughter become bigger officers than him and they have to salute their children. Something similar happened with Inspector Shyam Sundar posted in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. As soon as his DSP daughter, Jesse Prashanti, posted in Guntur, appeared before him in an officer’s uniform, his chest was widened and he saluted his daughter.

This whole incident was captured on camera and now the picture of the father saluting the daughter is becoming very viral. JC is an officer of the 2018 batch provincial police service and is currently posted as DSP in Guntur Rural. These days the Andhra Pradesh Police is organizing the Police Duty Meet 2021 in Tirupati where the duty of peace has also been imposed.



Salute by saying ‘Namaste Madam’ to daughter

Prashanti’s father Shyam Sundar is also on duty in this police meet. On Sunday, when his daughter was in front of him, he saluted the DSP daughter by saying ‘Namaste Madam’. Prashanti’s father Shyam Sundar is working as a Circle Inspector (CI) at the Tirupati Police Training School.