Highlights: A lover who tried to burn an ex-girlfriend in Vijayawada also died

The ex-girlfriend was set on fire by spraying petrol, the girl also pulled her towards her

Girl dies on the spot after scorching in fire, youth dies in hospital

Vijayawada

A 24-year-old girl was burnt to death by her boyfriend alive in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada district. During the incident, the woman also caught this young man burning, due to which he was also scorched by 80 percent. Later, during the treatment, the attacker also died. The girl who lost her life worked as a nurse at a Kovid center in Vijayawada.

According to Vijayawada police officials, the young man and the woman who lost their lives in the incident were in a relationship for 4 years. For the past few months, the young woman had decided to end her relationship with the young man, despite which the young man was constantly following her. It is being told that the young man was continuously pressurizing this girl to get married. On 5 October, the woman gave a complaint in the case to the Governorpet police station in Vijayawada.

Complaint was made at the police station

Based on the complaint, the police had called and warned the young man at the police station. While giving an undertaking here, this young man said that he will not bother the girl from further. After this, the girl withdrew her complaint.

Fire broke out by sprinkling petrol amidst debate

On Monday, this young woman was returning from her work. Meanwhile, the young man reached her again and started arguing with her on the way. During this, there was a dispute between the two about the police complex. During the debate, the young man sprinkled the petrol near him and then set him on fire. The girl surrounded by flames also pulled the young man towards her, so that she could not escape. This caused both to get severely scorched. After hearing the shouting of both the locals reached there, after which the fire was extinguished somehow.

Youth dies in Guntur Hospital

A severely scorched girl died on the spot in the incident. Apart from this, the young man was taken to the government hospital in Vijayawada in critical condition. From here he was shifted to Guntur Hospital, where he died.