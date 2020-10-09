Highlights: Raghuramakrishna Raju, a member of YSRCP’s Narasapuram, got into trouble

CBI files case against him, his wife and daughter, among others

Raids in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Andhra Pradesh in search of MP and his family

Raju had told his own party a few days ago, was criticized in Parliament

Vijayawada

There are talks of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy joining YSRCP’s NDA. Amidst these speculations, the CBI has registered a case against Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, the party’s anti-MP and his wife Ramdevi. This case is related to bank loan fraud.

Names of Narsapuram MP Raju and his wife besides nine others are included in the CBI FIR. It is alleged that his company and he fraudulently took a loan of Rs 826 crore from the consortium of Punjab National Bank.

CBI raids 11 bases

The CBI started raiding in search of the accused as soon as the case was registered. On Thursday, raids were conducted at 11 locations in Hyderabad, Telangana, Mumbai in Maharashtra and West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh.

Raju told his own party Anti Hindu

Last month, Raju publicly criticized his own party and said that his party is anti-Hindu. On September 19, during the Zero Hour of the Lok Sabha, Raju said, “There is a constructive destruction with the temples of Andhra Pradesh.” Despite opposition from his party’s MPs, Raju continued to speak on the issue. He demanded the creation of a Hindu commission.

He said that despite being a majority, Hindus are being treated like a minority. The party took disciplinary action against him in this case and issued him a show cause notice.

Name of daughter including Raju and his wife

Apart from Raju and his wife, the CBI has registered a case against their daughter Kotagiri Indira Priyadarshini, Raju’s company Ind Bharat Thermal Power Limited Company, seven others who are officials in the company. The case has been registered on the complaint of PAB.

CBI spokesman RK Gaur said, “The complainant has said that the accused have been fraudulent with PNB.” According to the complaint, the loans issued by the company during 2014-18 were terminated. The loan was taken for a 300 MW power plant in Uttara Kannada district. The plant was shifted to Tuticorin due to environmental issues.

Accusations of such fraud

The bank has alleged that instead of paying the loan to the bank, the company paid Rs 267 crore to the concerned parties during 2014-18, besides the receipts of Rs 41 crore were also transferred to them by the company.

The company did not provide any documents, reasons or justification for transferring capital loans of Rs 300 crore given by banks to the parties concerned. According to the bank, the fund was in violation of RBI guidelines.