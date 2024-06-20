Green light for the design and construction of Andes, a very high-tech instrument that will be installed on theExtremely Large Telescope (ELT) under construction in Chile. This project is led by an international consortium under the direction of the National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF).

Andes (ArmazoNes high Dispersion Echelle Spectrograph) is a sophisticated spectrograph that will allow unprecedented observations in visible light and near infrared. Thanks to combination with the powerful mirror system e optics adaptive of the ELTenormous strides can be made after you in the study of the universe.

Andes looking for life on other planets

The project involves institutes, universities and research bodies 13 countries. The Director General of the European Observatory southern (ESO), Xavier Barcons, and Roberto Ragazzoni, president of INAF, have signed the agreement that establishes the creation of the instrument. INAF’s contribution is fundamental not only for management managerial and engineering, but Also for the opto-mechanical and software design and construction of some crucial Andes modules.

A journey into the unknown with Andes

Andes will try signs of life on other planetswill study the former starswill test variations in the fundamental constants of physics and measure acceleration of expansion of the universe. These are some of the most fascinating puzzles and Still unsolved issues of modern astrophysics.

The role of INAF it is also crucial in the scientific field, with researchers for almost all its offices involved in the project. The headquarters of Trieste And responsible of the coordination of the scientific package that will study the galaxies and the medium intergalactic.

The headquarters of Florence of INAF, with the support of the offices of Trieste And Brerais responsible for the fiber optic connection that will allow the passage of light between the various forms of Andes and the adaptive optics module. This collaboration international represents a huge step forward for astronomy and could lead to discoveries that will change our understanding of the universe.