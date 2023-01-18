Former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District and former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres should be heard by the Federal Police this Wednesday (18).

Suspected of negligence in the face of the attacks that took place in Brasilia on January 8, Torres had his preventive detention decreed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on January 10 and was arrested on Saturday (14), when he returned to Brazil after vacationing in Florida, in the United States, during which he was absent from the coup acts in Brasília.

Testimony must take place in Batalhão da PM

The former Minister of Justice of the Bolsonaro government is being held at the 4th Military Police Battalion (4th BPM) in Guará. The expectation is that the delegate in charge of the investigation, Alexandre Camões Bessa, will take Torres’ statement in the battalion itself.

Torres is imprisoned in a General Staff Room of the 4th BPM, where he sleeps in a bunk bed, with access to an anteroom with a sofa, a table with four chairs, as well as a bathroom and a minibar. And the installation of a TV and a microwave was authorized on site.

Bullying with Ibaneis

There is the possibility of a confrontation between Torres and the retired governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, who testified to the Federal Police on January 13. This decision will depend on the statements that will be given by the former secretary to the Federal Police. In case of contradiction in the two testimonies, the confrontation can be scheduled.

5 hour visit by lawyer

This Tuesday (17), Torres received a five-hour visit from Rodrigo Henrique Roca Pires, the lawyer who leads his defense team, which increases the expectation that his testimony will take place this Wednesday.

Psychiatrist service

In addition to the visit of his lawyer, the former minister was seen by a psychiatrist from the Health Department of the Federal District, requested by Torres himself.

Testimony can be postponed

Despite all the expectations that the testimony will take place this Wednesday, there is a possibility that it will take place on another day. This would increase Torres’ isolation, as well as pressure on him to reveal everything he knows about democratic acts and also about the Executive’s intervention in the Electoral Justice, found at his residence in a search and seizure operation carried out by the Federal Police in last week.

The visit to a psychiatrist requested by the former minister is a sign of this isolation and the pressure that falls on him.