The former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Anderson Torres, was released on the night of this Thursday (May 11, 2023), after the Minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes granted provisional release. Torres left the PM Battalion in the DF around 9 pm. He was arrested since January 14 of 2023 on suspicion of omission in the acts of the 8th of January – will have to comply with precautionary measures (learn more here).