Former minister left the barracks where he had been held since January 14 in a car with tinted windows

The former Minister and former Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District, Anderson Torres, left the 4th Battalion of the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District) at around 1:10 pm in a car with tinted windows. He will testify this Monday (May 8, 2023) on the actions of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) in the 2022 elections.

Watch (26s):