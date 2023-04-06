Eumar Novacki said that the hypothesis of a delation was “not even considered”; he recently took over the defense of the former minister

The new lawyer for the former Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District, Anderson Torres, ruled out the possibility of a plea bargain in the case that investigates 8 de Janeiro. In declaration to CNN BrazilEumar Novacki stated that the possibility of an agreement was not even considered by Torres.

“That was not even considered. There is no such possibility because there is nothing to be reported”Novacki said.

The lawyer took over the defense of the former secretary 7 days ago and stated that he is studying the process to defend Torres in a “strictly technical” and which will manifest itself only in the course of the investigation.

Eumar Roberto Novacki is a former Chief of Staff of the Governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB). He resigned and was exonerated in May 2019. The Chief Executive of the Federal District was removed from office, also due to investigations into January 8, by Moraes. Ibaneis returned to Buriti on March 15.

novacki too was executive secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture in the former president’s government Michel Temer (MDB) and chief secretary of the Civil House of the State of Mato Grosso, during the management of former governor Blairo Maggi.

Torres has been in prison since January 14th on suspicion of omission in the acts of extremists against the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8th. It complies with the determination of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). In early March, he had his defense emptied, with the departure of 11 lawyers. At the time, Rodrigo Rocca still remained, who left the defense on March 29.

Recently, on March 29, Torres was authorized to study and work internally while serving preventive detention (in which there is no scheduled end date) at the Bavop (Operational Aviation Battalion) of the PM (Military Police), in Brasília.

The former minister was dismissed on January 8. Two days later, Moraes issued a preventive arrest order at the request of the PF, but Torres was in the United States. He was detained as soon as he arrived at Brasilia International Airport on January 14.