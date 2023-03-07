Document was sent to the inquiry that investigates authorities involved in the 8 de Janeiro; Lawyer Rodrigo Roca remains

Lawyers who are part of the defense team of the former Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, submitted a resignation request to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on Monday night (6.Mar.2023). Here’s the full (362 KB) of the document.

The complaint request, which awaits approval by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, does not indicate explanations. Defending Torres is followed by lawyer Rodrigo Roca, the former minister’s main legal representative in the process. He has also acted in the defense of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ).

In all, 11 lawyers left the defense. Among them, former senator Demosthenes Torreswho had the revoked mandate in 2012. He was responding to proceedings for passive corruption and privileged advocacy. In 2016, the evidence on which the complaint was based was annulled by decision of the STF.

Torres is investigated in an inquiry that investigates the conduct of authorities involved in the 8 de Janeiro event. On the date that the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers took place, the former minister held the position of Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District, but was traveling to Orlando, in the United States.

The former minister was fired by the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), still on January 8. 2 days later, Moraes issued a preventive detention order against Torres at the request of the PF. He was detained as soon as he arrived at Brasilia International Airport on January 14.

On March 1, Alexandre de Moraes denied the request presented by the defense of the former Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, to revoke his preventive detention. Here’s the full (204 KB) of the decision.

O Power360 contacted lawyer Rodrigo Roca, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.