Bolsonaro’s former Minister of Justice says he does not remember the text that was found in his home by the PF

In testimony to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District and former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres downplayed the draft found in his home by the Federal Police. He said he “didn’t even remember” the document and called it “craziness“. The information is from the newspaper the State of São Paulo.

In January, after the attacks on the 8th, the PF found in Torres’ house the draft of a decree to establish a State of Defense at the TSE headquarters and contest the result of the presidential election that gave victory to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The document was found under a framed portrait of Torres with his wife.

The former minister stated that the place where the document was kept “it didn’t matter” and said that “it’s all crazy what is written in this pseudo-minute“, according to the newspaper.

The statement was given by Torres to the TSE in the action that resulted in the former president’s ineligibility Jair Bolsonaro (PL). On June 30, the TSE decided, by 5 votes to 2, that the former president will be prevented from running in the elections for 8 years starting in 2022 for abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

The action judged by the Electoral Court dealt with a meeting of the then Chief Executive with ambassadors at the Alvorada Palace, in July last year. On the occasion, Bolsonaro criticized the Brazilian electoral system, the electronic voting machines and the performance of the STF and TSE.

Anderson Torres told the Court that he had to defend himself against the series of attacks perpetrated by the former president and that he did not see “no consequence” from Bolsonaro’s conduct to the electoral process. “The president was always very clear about the doubts he had“, he stated.

According to the newspaper’s findings, Torres was asked successive times about a live held in 2021 by Bolsonaro in which he attacked the electronic voting machines alongside the then Minister of Justice. In the broadcast, the former president released a PF inquiry into a hacker attack on the TSE system.

To the Court, the former minister stated that he participated in the live only by reading excerpts from a TSE report on the voting system and that he did not have documents from the PF on denouncing election fraud. “The Federal Police never presented the result of any investigation that concluded that there was fraud in the election“.

Regarding the electoral period, Torres told the TSE that it was almost impossible to find the former president during the campaign and that, after having lost to Lula, the former president entered into an introspective process and was isolated, recovering from a “of this disease“. According to the newspaper, the rest of the ex-minister’s speech about the “disease” that he cites was deleted from the testimony.