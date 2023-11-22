Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

E-sports star Finn Andersen believes that the UAE is moving in the right direction, becoming a global power in the field of e-sports, and is looking forward to returning to Abu Dhabi to compete in the finals of the BLAST Premier World Championship.

Finn Andersen is participating in the world of e-sports, alongside his teammates in the Faze Clan team, in the BLAST Premier World Championship, which will be held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island next December 16 and 17. He is considered one of 8 teams competing in the Counter Strike World Championship, which represents the conclusion of the game. The season has a total prize pool of $1 million.

This is the second time that Anderson participates in Abu Dhabi, after last year’s tournament, and the 33-year-old player expressed his admiration for the passion he saw in the Emirates towards e-sports, stressing that it would not be a surprise if more world championships were held in the Emirates in the future. He said: It is important in any field of sports that we reach the largest possible number of people around the world, and this means playing in new cities, and e-sports are increasing over the year, and we need to spread them and show that Counter-Strike or e-sports are fun to watch directly from the website. The event is not from home.

He added: This is why I enjoyed playing in Abu Dhabi last year, and I was surprised by how passionate the fans were because they really love the games. I hope that the World Championships finals will be held there in the future because it was a wonderful experience, and I am eager to return to Abu Dhabi and play there again in December.