Sestri Levante – The city is preparing to host the 57th edition of Andersen Baia delle Favole Award dedicated to the unpublished fairy tale, opening the call for participation with works in Italian, English, French, German, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese and Russian. The deadline for submission is March 15, 2024. The registration forms can be downloaded on the andersensestri.it website. Born in 1967 and included among the longest-running literary prizes in Italy, the Andersen is an official recognition that celebrates the most deserving unpublished fairy tales with free themes evaluated by a jury made up of professionals from the world of culture, journalism, literature and of the graphic novel. The organization is managed by the Municipality with Mediaterraneo Servizi. The categories of participation are: children (3-5 years), children (6-10 years), teenagers (11-17 years), adults (from 18 years, individual only), professional writers (from 18 years, with at least three completed works of fiction and in a single name), illustrators (from 16 years of age, in the form of illustrated books or comics).

«The fairy tales featured in the Award are authentic magical arts of narration and act as an enchanted bridge between reality and fantasy, transporting readers into extraordinary worlds», comments the Councilor for Culture, Maura Caleffi. Adds the operational director of Mediaterraneo Servizi, Camilla Capozzi: «Like every year in this period the organizational machinery of the Prize gets underway, one of the most representative events in the city, always eagerly awaited by a vast array of aspiring writers, as demonstrated by the numerous requests already received in recent days from different types of users : teachers with their students, children and adults who aspire to write an unpublished fairy tale, numerous parents eager to promote their children’s literary style.”

The announcement of the winners and the award ceremony will take place at the same time, traditionally during the Andersen Festival. They will be delivered to the winners the diploma, an artistic work and a cash prize. The jury will also award a particularly significant work with the Baia delle Favole Trophy; the author of the best fairy tale in a foreign language with a weekend in Sestri; fairy tales particularly worthy of content and originality with a diploma.