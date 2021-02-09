Ander Herrera does not lose hope in being able to join the shareholding of Real Zaragoza in the short term. In a long interview on El Larguero de la Cadena SER, the Paris Saint-Germain footballer reiterated last night his desire to be part of the club of which he has been a faithful follower since he was a child: “I have always said that my dream when I leave football is to dedicate myself and working for the club I’m from, but I see it still a little distant. Hopefully one day, because it would make me a tremendous illusion, but now the first thing is to save us from going down to Second B, which would be an absolute drama.

Ander admitted the negotiations held with the current employers of the sports corporation last December and regretted the lack of agreement: “The plan was to buy shares, but in the end it did not happen. We were ready to invest, although sometimes in football it is a lost fund. We wanted to spend money to help and put our knowledge and enthusiasm, but it did not happen. We negotiated with the property, but we disagreed on the sports plot and it could not be. But it is a dream and a goal that I hope will be fulfilled ”.

Without giving details about conversations that “are private”, the player made it clear that the employers of Real Zaragoza “are honest people, who want the best for the club.” He added: “We too wish the best for Real Zaragoza, but we had different opinions and different points of view on the sporting field. César Sánchez was going to be the person who was going to be on a daily basis, but there was no agreement. We have called to speak again and hopefully they will hit us on the phone soon. We are eager and excited ”. Up to two occasions, Ander Herrera has tried to acquire a percentage of the capital stock of Real Zaragoza, but to date the agreement has not been possible. “I think in the end it can be done. Hopefully so ”, sentenced the PSG player.