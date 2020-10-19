Ander Herrera (1991, Bilbao, Spain) faces tomorrow one of the most special matches since signing in 2019 with PSG. The Spanish midfielder faces Manchester United for the first time, a team in which he spent five seasons and of which he keeps great memories of his time at Old Trafford. At the press conference prior to his Champions League debut, Ander Herrera highlighted the growth of PSG in the last edition.

“Regarding the history of Manchester and PSG, 142 years of history (Manchester) cannot be compared with 42 (PSG), but the way PSG has grown in recent years has been spectacular. In 50 years, I don’t think it can be compared to another team in the way it has become one of the best teams in Europe, “the midfielder stressed at a press conference.

On the stars and group cohesion, Ander Herrera added: “We have great stars on our team. But without wanting to seem very conceited, players like Mbappé or Neymar need players like me to help them be the best. Not just any player can say that they are playing with some of the best players in the world. “