Edison Cavani’s career was decided in the closing hours of the transfer market. Finally, the Uruguayan striker signed for Manchester United. The Premier awaits you. The former Paris Saint Germain player has given details of how he decided on the Old Trafford club and Ander Herrera is largely to blame.

“I spoke a lot with Ander and with other colleagues like Angel Di María, who was also in Paris. I actually ended up talking in the last few minutes with Ander in the chat. I have great admiration for Ander, for the type of person he is. His words helped me a lot, because he told me what Manchester United is like. Yes, it is true that after Ander I reached an agreement with United“, he claimed.

Cavani and Ander Herrera have shared a dressing room until very recently at Paris Saint Germain and it seems that their relationship was very good, so much so that the Spaniard is of great influence for the Uruguayan. Even to help you decide your new destination.

The Basque sent him an affectionate message when his signing for the English club became official: “Huge club for player and huge person. Good luck, friend,” he wrote on his social networks.