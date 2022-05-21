The glaciers of the Cordillera de los Andes have lost 42% of their surface in the last 30 years, from 2,429 square kilometers in 1990 to 1,409 square kilometers in 2020, according to a study released by the Brazilian environmental initiative MapBiomas.

Glaciers in the tropical Andes region have shrunk by almost half in three decades, both in size and volume, as a result of climate change and other factors such as growing fires in the Amazon, according to MapBiomas, an initiative that maps changes in use. of land in South America from the analysis of satellite images and other technological tools.

“This unprecedented growth in glacier loss can be attributed to climate change and non-climatic factors, such as the increase in forest fires in recent years in the Amazon, which generate black carbon, an element that can accelerate snow removal. “, according to the study.

MapBiomas is a multidisciplinary Brazilian initiative in which several non-governmental organizations, universities and technology companies participate and is dedicated to mapping changes in land cover and use in South America, mainly in Brazil and the Amazon.

The research is a partnership between MapBiomas and the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), the National Agrarian University of La Molina and the Institute for Research on Glaciers and Mountain Ecosystems, both from Peru.

The results were highlighted in an article published in the latest issue of the scientific journal Remote Sensing.

“The glaciers of the tropical Andes are undergoing rapid shrinkage, with potential environmental, cultural and economic impacts for local populations,” the article states.

According to Efrain Turpo, one of the authors of the study, in addition to climate change generated by the greenhouse effect that is accelerating global warming, the speed of glacier loss in South America is a direct consequence of the black carbon released by forest fires in the Amazon.

Turpo added that the reduction in snowfall affects the integrity of ecosystems that depend on the water cycle, agriculture, water supply, electricity generation and even tourism.

For María Olga Borja, another co-author, it is shown that the reduction of polluting gases released by forest fires has become urgent for South America.

“It is urgent that national governments adopt decisive measures to combat the climate crisis, including climate change mitigation policies and programs, especially in basins with glaciers, to reduce the impacts of their melting”, he warned.

According to the study, the rate of loss of glaciers in the tropical Andes region, that is, those located between the tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, is 28.4 kilometers per year, and the most affected are those that are less than 5,000 meters above sea level, which in 30 years lost 80.25% of its area.

By country, the most affected proportionately were those with fewer glaciers.

Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador are the countries with the largest areas of tropical glaciers, with 72.76%, 20.35% and 3.89% of the total, respectively. The percentages of glacier loss in these countries were 41.19% for Peru, 42.61% for Bolivia and 36.37% for Ecuador.

The countries with the highest percentage of glaciers in the tropical Andes region are Colombia, with 2.18% of the total, Chile (0.78%), Argentina (0.04%) and Venezuela (0.01%). But glacier losses in percentages were 96.9% for Venezuela, 60.2% for Colombia, 47.24% for Chile and 45.47% for Argentina.

According to the study, in addition to environmental and economic impacts, this melting also causes loss of cultural assets, as the snowy mountains are of special value to local populations.

“The populations of the Andean countries still live today in a unique symbiosis between the telluric, the emotional and the natural, so that their snowy mountains are part of their worldview and involve myths, legends and ancestral social and cultural practices that survive until the current days. today,” explained sociologist Raúl Borja Núñez, also an author of the study.