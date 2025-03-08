He Andalusian Employment Service (SAE) He has published a total of 199 job offers for Andalusian municipalities without opposition. These are job offers for municipalities, deputations and the Junta de Andalucía for Almería, Cádiz, Granada, Córdoba, Jaén, Malaga, Huelva and Sevilletemporarily, either as work personnel or interim official personnel.

Among the dozens of vacancies in the different Andalusian provinces we can find job offers for all. Starting with Seville, we can highlight the search for administrative assistant (Lebrija), First Preprinted Officer of Graphic Arts (Dos Hermanas), Teacher of Community Dynamization (Las Cabezas de San Juan) or Diploma to the Degree of Physiotherapy (Lebrija), but also the search for piano professor (Arahal).

In Almería It highlights the search for a formed of administrative management activities (Mojácar), the 15 vacancies of auxiliary personnel for the INE (Almería), the auxiliary kitchen search (in Vera and Vélez-Blanco) or nurse (Almería), while in Córdob Duke), among others.

Grenade It is one of the provinces in which you can find a greater number of job offers, with the search for three social workers, a kitchen assistant, a technical and/or maintenance services chief, a home help assistant (Montillana) or a technical architect of Municipal Urbanism (Ferreira), among others.





In the case of Cádizan administrative administrative is demanded in Algeciras, staff support personnel and employment in Algar, Zahara, Alcalá del Valle, Grazalema and Setenil de las Bodegas, two human resources technicians in Barbate, a camera operator technician in San Roque and teachers in bakery and pastries and in auxiliary operations, both in the port of Santa María, among others.

For its part, in Malaga 25 people are demanded for temporary labor personnel in the event of 2025-2026 electoral processes, in addition to four administrators and two technical engineers of public works, in addition to a sports monitor (Cañete la Real), a 2nd instructor professor 2nd head of cooking (Benalmádena) and UNI Teacher of Auxiliary Painting Operations (Archidona).





Finally, in JaénHighlight the medical offers, the teacher of basic office administrative techniques (Alcalá la Real), two vacancies of interim staff of natural environment and quality, or the offer of hydraulic facilities and water treatment plants in Villanueva de la Reina.

Teachers are also being sought for auxiliary activities in nurseries, gardens and gardening centers, in socio -health care for dependent people in social institutions and in cleaning surfaces and furniture of buildings and premises, all of them in Andújar.

In addition to these job offers available in the different Andalusian provinces, there are many others, so it is advisable to consult all places available through the Andalusian Employment Service.





How to enroll in job offers

Those interested in one of these 199 work offers must go to the Virtual Office of the Andalusian Employment Service (SAE)to, once in the same, go to the “Employment Offers” section, in which the search engine can be used to locate the different offers available.

When an interest offer has been located, you will have to click on the announcement title to access all your information. From this place you can access the offer by clicking on the “Sign” or “Send curriculum” button and access. If you are already registered, you can do it with user and password or with a digital/key certificate. If you are not, you will have to register previously.