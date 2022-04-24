EP MADRID Sunday, April 24, 2022, 4:03 p.m.



The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has reiterated this Sunday the need for the community to have a Budget for 2022 and 2023, as well as indicating that he will call elections “before summer”.

“It is clear that the legislature is over,” Moreno has sentenced to questions from the media during his attendance at the procession of the Virgen de la Cabeza in Andújar (Jaén).

“Andalusia needs a Budget and it needs it for 2022 and 2023. That leads us inevitably to call the elections before the summer,” the president asserted.

After this, he assured that, after “thinking and reflecting”, the legislature “has finished” and that “what it touches is to make a decision that is good for Andalusia”.