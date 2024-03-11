On December 4, the Junta de Andalucía established the limitation of students' mobile devices during the school day and gave teachers the option of confiscating them if they were misused. The measure was adopted without consensus and without prior notice to educational centers, many of which already had rules for the use of these electronic devices in place. Almost a quarter later, it did want to have the endorsement of the educational community and this Monday it announced that it will expand these restrictions to the point of prohibiting the use of students' personal phones even for exclusively didactic purposes and with pedagogical criteria – the exception that was applied until now – up to 3rd year of ESO, in accordance with an opinion approved by the School Council of Andalusia.

The extension of the restriction has been supported by the presentation of the results of a series of workshops carried out by the Department of Educational Development on the consequences for mental health, security in terms of access to content and the effects on coexistence. “Starting in the 3rd year of ESO, it is recommended to limit its use during the school day to certain specific moments for exclusively educational purposes and with pedagogical criteria duly justified in the educational project of the centers, taking into account, in any case, the age of the student. students, their maturation and their psychoevolutionary characteristics,” the opinion states.

This general prohibition also extends to the entire school day, including recess, complementary activities, extracurricular activities and transportation and to all spaces in educational centers, including dining rooms, hallways and common areas, the ministry explained in a statement. Furthermore, and at the request of teachers, these new restrictions will be incorporated through the reform of the decrees that regulate the operation of educational centers, a provision with a greater range than the instruction in which the first limitations were collected and that guarantees greater homogenization at the time of its application in the centers.

The decision has been received positively by the educational community, which emphasizes, however, that the majority of schools were already applying their own regulations before the Board published the first instruction. “We find it interesting that there is a common regulatory framework that goes beyond an instruction that seemed to be issued more for political interests and that is why we value that this time the Andalusian School Council has been taken into account,” indicates Virginia Rodríguez, the president of the Association of Directors of Institutes of Andalusia (ADIAN).

Rodríguez, as well as the education union Ustea and the Federation of Associations of Mothers and Fathers of Andalusia, demands from the administration that to make up for the lack of mobile devices of the students themselves in the 2nd year of ESO courses and below, guarantee sufficient electronic devices so that everyone can use these essential resources for the development of digital skills. “Many of these mobile devices and even the unlimited access to data that many of these students have often make up for the secular deficit in network service and lack of devices,” warns Ángel García, head of federal communications at USTEA and who has been present, like Rodríguez, at the meeting of the Andalusian School Council.

The Board has been informed of the commitment to distribute 410,000 laptop computers that are considered sufficient resources to alleviate this deficit, along with the digital whiteboards that the centers already have. Rodríguez, however, doubts that they are enough even for the rest of the training stages. “We cannot count on the students' personal cell phones either, because we have to assume that they cannot bring it, do not want to bring it, or simply do not have it,” he says.

That is why from your association, as from Ustea, it is demanded that beyond there being a unified regulation, a certain flexibility is guaranteed in the pedagogical autonomy of the centers, which are the ones that best know the shortcomings and potential of the centers. “We do not want these restrictions to limit the pedagogical autonomy of the centers when determining or conditioning how the teachers of these courses teach their classes where the prohibition is absolute,” says García.

All the organizations consulted, although they agree that the measure is positive, share the idea that, in the midst of the schooling process for the next academic year, there are other more pressing problems than the use of mobile devices, such as the drop in ratio or the elimination of educational lines in public schools. They give as an example the fact that problems due to non-compliance with instructions on limitations on the use of mobile phones in classrooms established in December have been practically non-existent. “Among other things, because we already applied our own rules, that's why we miss having more of our organizations,” Rodríguez emphasizes.