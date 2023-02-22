Andalusia will host the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards gala. This was announced by the Andalusian president, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, after holding a meeting with the CEO of the United States National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, Manuel Abud. It will be the first time that the Grammy Awards, which this entity has awarded since 1959, leave the United States to be held in Andalusia in November 2023.

The Andalusian president has shown his “pride” for the agreement and has detailed that the city in which it will be held is “to be specified.” However, later the mayor of Seville, Antonio Muñoz, has declared that the city is “prepared” to host the event. The Seville capital has already hosted the MTV EMA in 2019, the Laureus Sports Awards gala in 2022, or the recently held Goya Awards gala for Spanish cinema on February 11.

“It is a world spectacle that will cover all of Andalusia”, added the president of the Board. “One is used to the Latin Grammys, to the glamor and effervescence of a certain moment, but it is much more,” Moreno Bonilla highlighted. «It transcends all that border in a number of events, content, work… In short, something that has surprised me and has pleasantly surprised me».

Juanma Moreno has also announced that Andalusia is not only focused on the 2023 Latin Grammy gala, but will also participate in the organization of more important musical events: «This year it will host two great concerts starting in September and will host the Latin Grammy Week, a week of top-level activities with at least eight great musical events that will end with the awards ceremony.”

They had never left the United States



At the last Latin Grammys gala, the big winner was the veteran Uruguayan singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler, who won seven awards, followed by Bad Bunny and Rosalía, who was awarded the coveted Album of the Year for ‘Motomami’.

The Latin Grammys are the Latin American version of the well-known musical awards with the same name, and have been held since the year 2000. The ceremony rewards the best music in Spanish and/or Portuguese and among the most important categories are find Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year or Best New Artist.

Until this Wednesday’s announcement, the Latin Grammy gala had always taken place on US soil and had not even been held in any Latin American city. Some of the most prominent venues have been Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Houston or Las Vegas, all of them cities with a significant presence of the Hispanic population.

In addition to the 2023 ceremony and the two big concerts, the agreement is extended for two more years: with two big concerts in 2024 and another two in 2025.