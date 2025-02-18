The Andalusian government has given A decisive step in the regulation of the tourism sector with the approval of the draft of the Sustainable Tourism Law of Andalusiaa regulation that has severely raised the sanctions for infractions and has included, for the first time, to the platforms and tourist accommodations not registered within its sanctioning regime.

The new legal framework has replaced the law in force since 2012 and has introduced significantly higher sanctions to fight the clandestine offer. Severe fines have gone from 18,000 euros to a fork Between 10,000 and 100,000 euroswhile The very serious have increased to 600,000 euros, compared to 100,000 euros of the previous regulations. This hardening has placed Andalusia as one of the most controlling communities over the tourism sector.

Sustainability and digitalization

The draft has first introduced the concept of Tourist policyestablishing the principles on which the governance of the sector has been based. In this framework, the OBYSTAVATORY FOR LOCAL TOURIST SUSTAINABILITYan agency that has had the participation of local entities, tourism companies and the autonomous administration to monitor the impact of tourism and guarantee its balance.

Tourism planning has also experienced significant changes with the incorporation of unique planning instruments, designed to adapt tourism management to the specific needs of each destination. This new approach has Eliminated the limit of 100,000 inhabitants in the classification of tourist municipalities, allowing a more precise regulation based on economic activity and not only in population size.

Fight against illegal offer

For the first time, tourist use homes have been recognized as an official category within the regulations, ensuring that they have the same rights and obligations as the rest of accommodations. The new law has stipulated that these properties They can only develop in soils with recognized tourist usealthough compatible with the residential, and has demanded the request of a municipal license or the presentation of a responsible statement for its activity.

In addition, the new text has reinforced Lto fight clandestine activityestablishing greater information obligations for the platforms and marketers of tourist services. It has been regulated in more detail that is considered illegal offer, with the aim of guaranteeing transparency and equity in the sector.

The Junta de Andalucía has accompanied the hardening of sanctions with a reinforcement of inspections and the use of Big data and digital tools to improve supervision of tourism activity. This commitment to digitalization has allowed greater control over tourist flows, helping to prevent massification in large capitals and promoting the development of interior tourism in rural areas.

The Minister of Tourism, Arturo Bernalhe has defended that the new law has been key to modernizing tourism management in Andalusia and guaranteeing balanced growth of the sector. “Grow form intelligent and sustainable It is possible. This law normalizes it, “said Bernal, highlighting that the regulations have put” black on white “the tourism strategy of the Andalusian Executive in the last six years.