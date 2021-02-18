Javier Imbroda, Minister of Education and Sports of the Junta de Andalucía and Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have signed an agreement for this community to host 24 matches of the national teams until 2024. Imbroda stated that through this agreement “the La Cartuja stadium, recovered in record time after almost two years of abandonment and without activity, is going to become a benchmark facility at a sports level. We want it to be ‘The House of Spain’, like Wembley in England or Saint-Denis in France. All this will also help us to consolidate the international prestige of our community ”.

Luis Rubiales, for his part, thanked the Junta de Andalucía “for the willingness, from the first moment, to bring the national team to this stadium“, And also wanted to emphasize that” Seville and Andalusia are the home of the national team, and it is a pride to be here and that you trust us once again. “

In this way, with La Cartuja as a background, an agreement has been signed that will bring the men’s senior team, the women’s senior team and the under-21 team to Andalusian lands in the coming sports seasons. Specifically, there will be two matches a year in each of these categories, up to 24 matches. Los Cáemenes will host in March the match against Greece qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Imbroda also highlighted. “This agreement will be beneficial for Andalusia, for Seville, but also for other Andalusian cities. Although La Cartuja will be the main stage, the possibility is left open for other Andalusian cities to host a meeting. TOOther than Los Cármenes, La Rosaleda de Málaga, el Nuevo Arcángel (Córdoba), La Victoria (Jaén), Ramón de Carranza (Cádiz), Nuevo Colombino (Huelva) and Mediterranean Games (Almería) will have their international commitment to all national teams