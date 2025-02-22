The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, announced this Saturday that next Monday the Governing Council will approve, through a decree-law of urgent measures, a shock plan to promote 20,000 protected homes in the next five years.

In an intervention in Palma del Río (Córdoba) before the regional board of the PP-A, He has advanced that the decree-law will include the increase in “the supply of soil”for which “the lots or buildings for tourist use or the offices that we have in many of our cities can be used for the construction of protected housing.”

He has assured that “They can also be used for rental housing for rent The private endowment lots, for example, a gym, a residence. “

According to the Andalusian president, “It is evident that we have to expand the housing offertherefore, many more homes have to be built, and everything that is the raw material of the house, which is The floor, we have to facilitate itreduce it, unbourty it, feature it. In short, take taxes, so that we understand each other, remove bureaucracy. “

At the same time, we must “provide legal certainty”, since, without it, “there is no way that someone can offer something as dear to him as the Bet on a lifetime for having a second home or a little footwhich is your pension. “

“As long as there is no legal certainty, an important part of these properties will not go to rent,” Therefore, he has claimed “legal certainty and something fundamental that we demand from this government, respect for private property.”