The Canary Islands will monopolize the bulk of the amount allocated by the Government to direct aid to companies, followed by Andalusia, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, as planned. This is confirmed by the ministerial order published this Friday in the State official newsletter (BOE), which breaks down the final distribution by territory of the 7,000 million of the new package: these four autonomies account for almost 60% of the total.

The criteria used to make the allocations are the same as those used to distribute the European React EU fund in December and which caused criticism from the PP communities. The ministerial order published this Friday includes them: two thirds depend on the fall in GDP in 2020, moderate depending on the relative prosperity of each autonomy; slightly more than 20% is distributed according to the unemployment rate and a ninth according to youth unemployment. The Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands come out of this equation, to which a separate compartment has been allocated in itself, endowed with 2,000 million of the 7,000 million of the total for having been the territories that suffered the most from the onslaught of the pandemic.

The two archipelagos, whose economies are particularly dependent on tourism, suffered particularly harshly from restrictions on mobility imposed to limit contagion. According to Airef estimates, the Balearic GDP collapsed last year by 19.5%, and the Canary Islands by 13.7%. In both cases, above the national average. For this reason, the Government has established that they receive more substantial aid. The Balearic Islands will receive 855 million and the Canary Islands 1,144.

The Community of Madrid, for its part, will be the one that receives the least based on the weight of its GDP, because its economy is less dependent on tourism and that the activity has suffered a minor collapse. “We have been unpleasantly surprised to see how again Madrid is punished by the Government of Pedro Sánchez,” lamented this Friday the Minister of Finance of the Community of Madrid, Javier Fernández-Lasquetty. “Madrid is assigned 679 million out of 7,000, therefore 9%, when Madrid is 14% of the population or 19% of the economy.”

Restlessness

The Government, after months of internal clashes – between the coalition partners – and external pressure – from the employers of the sectors hardest hit by the crisis – on whether and how much direct aid to inject into the productive fabric, finally approved this new package two weeks ago for the self-employed and SMEs that will take place in transfers that can range between 3,000 and 200,000 euros. It also established that the injection of these aid, as well as its supervision and control, is in the hands of the autonomous communities. A decision that has caused concern among regional governments, due to the fact that the details on how to manage the support are yet to be known, the regional executives have not been consulted in advance and the execution times are tight.

In fact, the Treasury has given itself 40 days to sign the bilateral agreements between the Treasury and the communities to clarify how to articulate collaboration between administrations. The order published this Friday determines that the resources will be transferred to the autonomous regions in the “10 days following the date on which the agreement that is signed with each” community becomes effective, which will delay the arrival of aid to companies. But if the autonomies fail to execute or commit the amounts by the end of this year, they will have to return the aid to the ministry.

“Did the communities know about this? No, nothing, ”lamented Juan Bravo, Andalusian Finance Minister, last week. Together with his counterparts from Madrid, Castilla y León, Murcia, Galicia and the autonomous city of Ceuta – all governed by the PP -, he signed last week a joint declaration requesting an urgent meeting with the Treasury to modify the direct aid decree and regretting the Government’s decision to entrust them with the management of the new package without having previously consulted it. Fernández-Lasquetty has again demanded this Friday that the aid arrives soon. “What we ask is that the funds be released as soon as possible.”

These same councilors had already complained last January about the distribution of the European React EU fund among communities. They also signed a joint declaration at that time, lamenting the lack of transparency in the distribution criteria and denouncing that they favored communities related to the Government to a greater extent.