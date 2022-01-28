Of all the autonomous communities, Andalusia is the one that has most advanced the definition of what the next Holy Week will be like. In fact, since Wednesday it has had a recommendation guide for trials approved by the Committee of Experts of the Board, the first in the country. It recommends, for example, the use of the mask when traveling to the tests and that these be of FFP2 protection during the course of the same. It also establishes the possibility that the brotherhoods require a self-diagnosis test or the presentation of the Covid certificate.

The meetings of the crews must also be held outdoors or in open spaces, and the use of skirts or elements that hinder ventilation within the steps or thrones must be avoided, they will also have to disinfect these elements before and after their use. In any case, those responsible for Andalusian health ask that the number of tests be reduced to the essential minimum and that they not come with symptoms compatible with Covid or after being in close contact with positive ones, even if they have the complete vaccination schedule.

Some federations of brotherhoods such as the one in Granada have taken extra steps by developing their own protocol, which adds the need for a signed consent to exempt the brotherhood from liability, and the performance of antigen tests, the purchase of which will be carried out centrally if the epidemiological situation advises it. This protocol will also be followed by a specific one for departures, as the Federation has already advanced.

In Castilla-La Mancha, the regional president, Emiliano García-Page, was convinced this Tuesday that Holy Week can be celebrated by taking “measures other than the usual ones against Covid”, which are still under study. Valencia still has no protocol in sight at the moment, while in other regions such as Extremadura, the need to use antigen tests and masks for processions is already taken for granted. The main question is what to do in case of outbreaks.