The Chairman of the Board once again asks the Central Executive to use the 150,000 doses that are still “saved” with a population under sixty years of age

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has appeared today from the Hospital de la Costa del Sol in Marbella (Malaga), just the day after announcing the new measures that will come into force in the Andalusian community from next Sunday 9 of May. In his appearance, Moreno has once again reviewed how the vaccination campaign in Andalusia is progressing and has issued an ultimatum to the central government on the AstraZeneca doses.

Specifically, Juanma Moreno has referred to the «150,000 doses of AstraZeneca» that the Junta de Andalucía has «saved» without using because «it does not have a population to which to apply them», given that Spain has restricted the use of this vaccine in the under 60 years old.

The Chairman of the Board asks the Central Executive to be able to “give the second dose of AstraZeneca to those under sixty years of age who want to receive it voluntarily” and defends that “if the Government does not make a quick decision, we will make it.” «I am not going to allow that there are saved vaccines while there are citizens who get sick. Either they send us more doses of Pfizer or they let us vaccinate with AstraZeneca ”, Moreno has sentenced.