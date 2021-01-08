The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has met this Friday, January 8, with the so-called committee of experts to analyze the situation of the coronavirus in the region. “In the last few days a increase in infections and hospitalizations. Is an increase not very significant, but it coincides with what happens in other autonomous communities or countries”, He explained in the appearance he offered after the meeting.

Regarding the measures imposed so far in Andalusia, Moreno has stressed that the first thing is to protect the health of citizens, but it is also essential to protect the economy. Therefore, the Board acts under the premise of “Contain the pandemic without drowning the economy”. “For this, we have opted for a hybrid or mixed model: we never open completely, as some areas have done, we never close completely, unless it is essential. We try to keep a fine balance without putting public health at risk and keeping economic activity alive as far as possible ”, he added.

That strategy has paid off so far, he highlights, thanks to the behavior of the population and the work of health professionals. “During this week we have had to do some specific revision, as has happened in the eight courses in Gibraltar, closed due to the arrival of the British variant, but in the rest of Andalusia the situation has remained somewhat normal”. Specifically, the region has a cumulative incidence of 186 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, “Below the whole of Spain, which is in 320 cases.” Hospital pressure is also below the Spanish average, both in conventional beds and in the ICU itself.

Measurement update

Despite the fact that the epidemiological situation in the Andalusian region is slightly better than that of Spain, Moreno has warned that “The trend is growing and the third wave is already beginning to be noticed”. For this reason, the Chairman of the Board has announced the extension of some measures and the application of new ones that will come into force during the early hours of Sunday 10 to Monday 11 and will remain until January 25:

– The perimeter closure of the autonomous community is maintained, so you can only leave and enter for justified reasons.

– Mobility between the eight provinces will be allowed “for the moment”, although it will be continually reviewed.

– Exceptionally, the perimeter closure of the eight municipalities of Campo de Gibraltar and Añora (Córdoba) is maintained. Likewise, he has warned that “it is possible that more municipalities will be closed in the coming days if infections continue to rise.”

– The curfew between 10:00 p.m. and 06:00 a.m..

– He maximum number of people that can meet is still fixed in six.

– The trade may open until 20:00, while bars and restaurants must close at 18:00. The coffee shops may also open until 20:00, but without serving alcohol.

– Classes in schools will be face-to-face. In the universities, instead, there will be online classes andn those centers that are in zones with alert level 4 what will be Pomegranate, Jaen, Almeria and Sherry from Monday.

-The municipalities of Campo de Gibraltar and Anora are on alert level 4 degree 2 and restriction of all commercial, hospitality and leisure activities.

Vaccination

Regarding the vaccination campaign, Moreno has revealed that “cso 70,000 Andalusians have already been vaccinated with the first dose: elderly people staying in residences, the staff who take care of them and health personnel ”. This means that 49.8% of the doses sent have been administered by the Central Government: “It is a figure well above the average vaccination of the whole country. We are the autonomous community that has given the most vaccines, more than double that of the second, Catalonia ”. “That all Andalusians are immunized is our goal. We have 45 health centers and 37 hospitals for dispensing“, it is finished.