Abengoa’s Palmas Altas headquarters, in Seville. PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

The Junta de Andalucía has indirectly allocated 78,045,000 euros from the REACT European funds —Approved to face the social and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic— to the purchase of the Palmas Altas campus, headquarters of the Abengoa company, which entered bankruptcy on February 22, for the creation of the City of the Justice of Seville. The transfer of credits, advanced by Public.es, was authorized on March 4 and the purchase was approved on March 16 by the Governing Council, which declined to provide 20 million in guarantees, making the last rescue plan impossible, which precipitated the current situation of the Sevillian technology company.

In memory that explains the credit transfer, the Ministry of Finance indicates that a budget modification is being processed “to cover certain priority actions not included in the 2021 budget and that can be carried out by redirecting resources thanks to the additional credits from REACT EU”. In this sense, the document indicates that “according to the reports provided by the competent ministries in matters of education and health respectively, there is a volume of credit that can be made available as a result of financing with REACT EU funds from the cost of the payroll of health and educational personnel, as well as certain indirect costs associated with the latter ”.

With this operation, the items of the European funds allow to cover a cost that allows the Andalusian Government to allocate them to the acquisition of the headquarters of Palmas Altas. “The REACT EU funds allow us to cover part of the budget and redirect it to other actions that we consider a priority and that, due to the needs of that budget, were not within their forecasts,” abounds a spokesman for the council.

The purpose of the REACT EU funds is “to reinforce basic public policies with additional funds in a context of crisis in which they have proven to be the safety net for millions of citizens” and should be used “to finance, fundamentally, operations in the field of education, health and social services, to alleviate the impact suffered on them as a result of the pandemic ”, according to the information provided by the European Union and the Treasury.

The Junta de Andalucía, with the “reorientation” of these items, would not be “reinforcing” or allocating “additional items” to these areas, but substituting one amount for another in order to finance another activity. The Treasury justifies the transfer on the need to “reactivate the economy, since the construction of the City of Justice generates infrastructure work and economic reactivation that falls within the REACT criteria,” according to the spokesperson.

The EU explains that, for the sake of economic recovery, these funds could be used to support “investments to promote the digital transition and the green economy as well as for infrastructures that provide basic services to citizens or economic measures in those regions that depend on the most affected sectors due to the crisis, such as tourism, culture or hotel services ”. Andalusia has received 1,880.7 million euros of the total of 12,436 million of REACT funds that have corresponded to Spain (10,000 are distributed among the Autonomous Communities).

The City of Justice is a project long cherished by the Junta de Andalucía. The Palmas Altas campus has seven buildings and garden areas that extend over an area of ​​42,190 square meters. The Andalusian Government foresees that the new project will exceed 215,000 square meters and an investment of 128 million euros. The construction wants to be completed in four years and its start-up will allow, according to the calculations of the Ministry of Justice, to save five million euros in leases.

The acquisition of Palmas Altas represents a disbursement of more than 20 million in guarantees to which the Junta de Andalucía had committed to support Abengoa’s latest salvation plan, which contemplated financing of 230 million euros with ICO endorsement, a line of guarantees of 300 million with support from Cesce and a 50% reduction of the debt in the hands of financial creditors. The Andalusian Government claimed that it did not have legal mechanisms to give direct assistance to a large company and argued that it would not provide the company with that amount without a “legal guarantee.” The decision of the Executive of PP and Cs has weighed the management and consequences of the granting of direct aid in the ERE case or for the Isofoton company, currently under investigation by the courts.