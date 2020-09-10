After detecting 307 new positives for coronavirus and 4 deaths Within the final 24 hours, the Junta de Andalucía introduced on Tuesday that within the province of Malaga “we should already discuss neighborhood contagion”. With greater than 1,100 infections within the final 14 days, the pandemic is advancing strongly within the districts of the Costa del Sol (1,130) and Malaga capital (1,143). “They’re actually worrying information”, mentioned the Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Inside and spokesman for the Andalusian Authorities, Elijah Bendodo, on the press convention after the weekly assembly of the Governing Council.

This announcement by the Board has generated quite a lot of controversy, particularly as a result of it ought to have arrived two weeks earlier, in accordance with an inner doc from the Andalusian Ministry of Well being and Households that IU launched this Wednesday. The round, dated the previous August 24, already warned that “the epidemiological scenario” within the district of the Costa del Sol was thought of “of energetic neighborhood broadcast”.

“The cumulative incidence of the virus [en todo el distrito sanitario] It’s 163.49 circumstances detected by PCR per 100,000 inhabitants within the final 14 days, exceeding the indicator really useful by the Ministry of Well being, which places the restrict of 30 circumstances per 100,000 inhabitants“, you possibly can learn within the doc printed on August 24. Probably the most critical scenario was that of Marbella, with a cumulative incidence of 311.05 circumstances for each 100,000 inhabitants, adopted by Estepona (164.02); Ojén (162.07) and Torremolinos (141).

Solely residences have been notified

This round from the Andalusian Ministry of Well being and Households was despatched to the nursing houses. However the Junta de Andalucía didn’t notify every other sector, establishment or union of the well being scenario. Not even the affected municipalities. “Solely now we have discovered concerning the scenario by the counselor’s statements within the media communication, which doesn’t appear critical to us: in a side as essential because the scenario of the pandemic and public well being, we should be extraordinarily rigorous, “he denounced yesterday Victor Navas, Mayor of Benalmádena, who denounced that the Autonomous Authorities doesn’t assume the powers that correspond to it and requested for “higher collaboration from the Board.”

Additionally Susana Díaz, basic secretary of the PSOE of Andalusia, affirmed that “Individuals must know the reality of what’s occurring always” to “act with particular person and collective duty.”

The Board defends itself

The regional PSOE has requested the Andalusian president, Juan Manuel Moreno, to seem in Parliament to elucidate “why he has hidden the reality,” whereas Izquierda Unida and Adelante Andalucía have requested for the resignation of Bendodo. “The measures of the Andalusian Authorities have been conspicuous by their absence within the face of a neighborhood broadcast that now we have been struggling for 2 weeks with out realizing it”, Criticized Toni Valero, basic coordinator of IU Andalucía, on his Twitter. “They are often mistaken. Even being late for the surprising. However within the midst of a pandemic they can’t intentionally cover important info. They put us all in danger. This it’s inadmissible”, He sentenced.

For its half, the territorial delegate for Well being and Households in Malaga, Carlos Bautista, denied that the Board withheld info. “It’s unsure as a result of The Division communicates on daily basis and completely all circumstances are registered and communicateds “, he defended. He additionally defined that the time period ‘neighborhood contagion’ signifies that” there are a lot of circumstances that we have no idea if they’ve come out of an outbreak or a person contagion. “

As well as, he harassed that the amassed incidence in Andalusia “is without doubt one of the greatest in Spain” and that the incidence within the province of Malaga and the Costa del Sol “is properly beneath the nationwide common.” “That’s telling the inhabitants the reality, and we’ll proceed to take action,” mentioned Bautista.