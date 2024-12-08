Andalusia has almost 250,000 companies (249,260) with employees registered with Social Security (data as of the end of October). This figure represents 5,178 more companies than in the same month of 2018, while in Spain that same period shows that 5,359 companies were lost. In the last year, Andalusian growth was 0.8% while in Spain the figure remained at 0.2%.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Government of Andalusia highlights that the increase was greater in larger companies, whose number grew by 6.3% year-on-year, one point more than at the national level. If you look back and compare it with the situation in 2018, you can see that it is not an isolated data but rather the confirmation of a process underway. Statistical reports confirm that the gLarge companies have grown by 25.7% more compared to five years ago (161 more companies) while the medians have done so 16.7% (609 more companies).

According to the counselor Carolina Spainthis increase in the business dimension is precisely what “favors the promotion of job creation“, so that the number of salaried workers in companies registered with Social Security reaches the historic figure of 2,378,389 people.

The counselor has celebrated these data and has stressed “the importance” of having large companies “to promote improving productivity and competitiveness of the Andalusian productive fabric, given its investment in R&D&i, in human capital or in capital stock”.

Technology

Thus, Spain has highlighted that “this resizing of the business fabric is closely linked to technology.” According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), and with the latest data available, in 2022 Andalusia counted 13,877 business establishments classified as High and Medium-High technologywhich refer to both industrial and technology-intensive sectors.

This figure represents almost 3,000 more than in 2018, and a growth of 27.1%, almost ten points more than the increase observed in that period at the national level (17.5%) and even well above what the total number of business establishments in the community in non-agrarian sectors (8.1%).

Thus, the increases recorded in business establishments dedicated to Research and Development and in the sectors manufacturersin the industry chemistry and aeronautical construction. The relative weight of these activities in the total Andalusian business fabric has increased (in 2022 it represents 2.2%, compared to 1.9% in 2018).

Spain has highlighted the “incidence of this transformation on the community’s labor market, since these sectors technology-intensive industrial and service industries are concentrating an increasingly larger part of the labor market in Andalusia”.

In this sense, he has pointed out that according to the latest information available from the Statistics of High Technology Indicators of the INE corresponding to 2022, these sectors generated 144,900 jobs in Andalusia, after having grown by 15.9% since 2018, double the growth in employment in the Andalusian economy as a whole (8.1%).

Likewise, these technology-intensive sectors already represent the 4.4% of total employment in Andalusia, and are close to what traditional sectors such as construction (6.7%) and agriculture (7.5%) represent.

From the Confederation of Businessmen of Andalusia, its president Javier González de Lara usually highlights, based on the data that confirms progress, that Andalusian companies still need to win in dimensionand that the community is below the national average in density business: there are about 58 per 1,000 inhabitants, compared to the Spanish ratio of 66. Businessmen also note the improvements in diversification and projection towards international markets.